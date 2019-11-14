Consider These Minnesota Nonprofits on Give to the Max Day

× Expand Give to the Max Day

Today is Give to the Max Day, the annual day of giving to nonprofits in Minnesota. Many nonprofits are holding special events today, and even matching the donations they receive, so why not spread the love to those who need it and double your impact where you can?

Here are just a few local nonprofits to give back to that can use your help. Visit the Give to the Max website for a full list of local nonprofits that are raising money today.

21 Roots Farm gives young people with developmental challenges a place to cultivate agricultural skills.

826 MSP, formerly known as the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute, is a writing center designed to develop the creative skills of underserved youth.

Abortion Care Network supports independent abortion clinics to prevent them from closing, in order to give more patients access to the care they need. Donations are matched.

A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation aims to double the lung cancer survival rate by 2025 though public education, reduced barriers to screening, investment in research, and more.

AchieveMpls is giving the next generation of the Minnesota workforce the tools they need to jumpstart their careers, with donations supporting the college and career centers of 15 Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools.

Achieving Cures Together is advancing microbiome research to end Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn’s Disease, autism, mental illness, diabetes, allergies and more.

The ACLU of Minnesota is protecting the civil liberties of Minnesotans during these turbulent times, giving legal support to immigrants, trans people, and other communities in need.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America mentors local children one-to-one by providing them with a big brother or a big sister relationship.

The Center for Victims of Torture provides care and support to survivors of torture during a time when millions of refugees are escaping violence, perscuation, and war. Donations are matched.

Cookie Cart bakes bright futures through giving teens the opportunity to build leadership, work, and life skills at urban nonprofit bakeries. Donations are matched.

Feed My Starving Children dedicates their efforts to providing children worldwide with nutritious meals, even to remote and difficult to reach places. Donations are matched.

Helping Paws of Minnesota is training service dogs to help comfort and assist people with disabilities.

Humans of Minneapolis shares first-person accounts of people living in the city to address the need for societal change by spotlighting individual stories and expanding peoples empathy toward the lives of others in Minneapolis.

The Jeremiah Program helps single mothers end the poverty cycle with safe and affordable housing help, career classes and educational opportunities, and early-childhood education for the kiddos.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fights for a cancer cure through investing in research, supporting patients, and pioneering clinical trials. Donations are matched.

The Minnesota Historical Society collects the state’s stories through preserving Minnesota’s history and connecting with people.

Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue trains and rescues pups from Minnesota and Texas, and gives them a home for people looking to adopt.

Minnesota Public Radio and The Current are informing greater Minnesota with essential news and the local music you need to hear.

OutFront is an LGBTQ organization working to end conversion therapy, shelter homeless youth, and assist survivors of violence and assault. Donations are matched.

The Planned Parenthood of North Central States serves over 115,000 patients each year, and is a crucial resource in providing sexual and reproductive health care. Donations matched.

Rain Taxi is a local literary journal that also puts on a book festival each year, giving space for emerging and established authors to publish their words.

RECLAIM offers mental health services to trans and queer youth in need of support.

Sahan Journal is a new website that is dedicated to sharing the stories of local immigrants and other minorities in Minnesota. Donations are matched.

Save the Boundary Waters works to save the Boundary Waters from sulfide-ore copper mining and ensure permanent protection of the land. Donations are matched.

Second Harvest Heartland provides hunger relief to 1 in 11 people in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin by providing food to those who face hunger daily. Donations are matched.

The Somali Museum of Minnesota preserves the history of one of the largest immigrant demographics in the state, after the civil war destroyed most of Somali’s museums.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will build homes in St. Paul with the money raised on Give to the Max Day, and funds will go towards buying construction supplies as they hope to complete 11 homes in a development. Donations are matched.

VocalEssence connects over 10,000 people of all ages in song through various programs that encourage listening, learning, and celebration of all music and all abilities.

Women’s Foundation of Minnesota is focused on community-driven solutions for moving towards intersectional equity for women and girls in regards to race, income, disability, and sexuality. Donations are matched.

YWCA Minneapolis is an organization that envisions a world without racism, that empowers women, and builds a safe space for youth to develop confidence and wellness.