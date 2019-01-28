A Guide to Twin Cities Concert Venues

× Expand Twin Cities concert venues

First Avenue, the most famous club in the Twin Cities, isn’t just a spot on First Ave. anymore. The club’s management now owns, books, and runs venues all over town. And the game of musical chairs keeps going, as renovations transform old landmarks and new venues light up the big stage. Some of these are big (Surly Festival Field), some very large (The Armory), and some truly enormous (U.S. Bank Stadium). The result of all this new capacity? For national music acts, the tour bus stops in the Twin Cities.

Images-USA/Alamy Stock Photo First Avenue

The First Avenue Portfolio*

First Avenue est. 1970, Capacity: 1,550

7th Street Entry est. 1980, Capacity: 250

Fine Line est. 1987, Capacity: 650

Turf Club est. 1945, Capacity: 350

Photo: Cheryl Walsh Belville the Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald Theater est. 1910, Capacity: 1,050, Owner: sale pending

Palace Theatre est. 1916, Capacity: 2,500, Owner: City of St. Paul

Photo by: Tiffany Daniels U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stadiums

Target Center: Est. 1990, Capacity: 20,000+, Owner: City of Minneapolis, Booker: AEG Facilities

Xcel Energy Center: Est. 2000, Capacity: 17,000, Owner: City of St. Paul , Booker: St. Paul Arena Company

U.S. Bank Stadium: Est. 2016, Capacity: 70,000, Owner: State of Minnesota, Booker: SMG

Images-USA/Alamy Stock Photo The State Theatre

Hennepin Avenue’s Trifecta

Owner: HennepinTheatre Trust

Orpheum Theatre: Est. 1921, Capacity: 2,579

State Theatre: Est. 1921, Capacity: 2,181

Pantages Theatre: Est. 1916, Capacity: 1,014

Images-USA/Alamy Stock Photo Surly field

The Great Outdoors

Target Field: Est. 2010, Capacity: 40,000, Owner: MN Ballpark Authority, Booker: Live Nation

Surly Festival Field: Est. 2016, Capacity: 7,500, Owner: Surly Brewing Company

Weesner FamilyAmphitheater: Est. 1992, Capacity: 1,400, Owner: Minnesota Zoo, Booker: Sue McLean & Associates

Photo courtesy of the armory The Armory

The Mid-Sizes

Roy Wilkins Auditorium: Est. 1932, Capacity: 5,844, Owner: City of St. Paul, Booker: St. Paul Arena Company

The Armory: Est. 1935, Capacity: 8,400, Owner: Swervo Development, Booker: Live Nation

Myth Live: Est. 2005, Capacity: 3,500, Owner: M Light LLC, Booker: Knitting Factory

Andre Jenny/Alamy Stock Photo The Varsity

The Little Guys

Cabooze: Est. 1974, Capacity: 1,000 indoors/4,000 outdoors, Owner: The After Midnight Group

Uptown VFW: Est. 1919, Capacity: 444, Owner: Veterans ofForeign Wars

Varsity Theater: Est. 1915, Capacity: 950, Owner: Live Nation

Icehouse: Est. 2012, Capacity: 275, Owners: Brian Liebeck and Matthew Bickford

Dakota: Est. 1985, Capacity: 260, Owners: Lowell Pickett and Richard Erickson, Booker: Lowell Pickett

The Cedar Cultural Center: Est. 1989, Capacity: 625, Owner: nonprofit (so technically the public)

Patrick O’Leary/University of Minnesota Nothrop

The Collegiates

The O’Shaughnessy: Est. 1970, Capacity: 1,802, Owner: St. Catherine University

Northrop: Est. 1929, Capacity: 2,868, Owner: University of Minnesota

Coming Soon

Fillmore Minneapolis: Location: Near Target Field, Proposed opening: 2019, Capacity: 2,000, Owner: United Properties, Booker: Live Nation

*The First Avenue portfolio includes properties the company owns and others it books.