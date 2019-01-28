A Guide to Twin Cities Concert Venues

Twin Cities concert venues
First Avenue, the most famous club in the Twin Cities, isn’t just a spot on First Ave. anymore. The club’s management now owns, books, and runs venues all over town. And the game of musical chairs keeps going, as renovations transform old landmarks and new venues light up the big stage. Some of these are big (Surly Festival Field), some very large (The Armory), and some truly enormous (U.S. Bank Stadium). The result of all this new capacity? For national music acts, the tour bus stops in the Twin Cities.
Images-USA/Alamy Stock Photo
First Avenue
The First Avenue Portfolio*
First Avenue est. 1970, Capacity: 1,550
7th Street Entry est. 1980, Capacity: 250
Fine Line est. 1987, Capacity: 650
Turf Club est. 1945, Capacity: 350
Photo: Cheryl Walsh Belville
the Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald Theater est. 1910, Capacity: 1,050, Owner: sale pending
Palace Theatre est. 1916, Capacity: 2,500, Owner: City of St. Paul
Photo by: Tiffany Daniels
U.S. Bank Stadium
The Stadiums
Target Center: Est. 1990, Capacity: 20,000+, Owner: City of Minneapolis, Booker: AEG Facilities
Xcel Energy Center: Est. 2000, Capacity: 17,000, Owner: City of St. Paul , Booker: St. Paul Arena Company
U.S. Bank Stadium: Est. 2016, Capacity: 70,000, Owner: State of Minnesota, Booker: SMG
Images-USA/Alamy Stock Photo
The State Theatre
Hennepin Avenue’s Trifecta
Owner: HennepinTheatre Trust
Orpheum Theatre: Est. 1921, Capacity: 2,579
State Theatre: Est. 1921, Capacity: 2,181
Pantages Theatre: Est. 1916, Capacity: 1,014
Images-USA/Alamy Stock Photo
Surly field
The Great Outdoors
Target Field: Est. 2010, Capacity: 40,000, Owner: MN Ballpark Authority, Booker: Live Nation
Surly Festival Field: Est. 2016, Capacity: 7,500, Owner: Surly Brewing Company
Weesner FamilyAmphitheater: Est. 1992, Capacity: 1,400, Owner: Minnesota Zoo, Booker: Sue McLean & Associates
Photo courtesy of the armory
The Armory
The Mid-Sizes
Roy Wilkins Auditorium: Est. 1932, Capacity: 5,844, Owner: City of St. Paul, Booker: St. Paul Arena Company
The Armory: Est. 1935, Capacity: 8,400, Owner: Swervo Development, Booker: Live Nation
Myth Live: Est. 2005, Capacity: 3,500, Owner: M Light LLC, Booker: Knitting Factory
Andre Jenny/Alamy Stock Photo
The Varsity
The Little Guys
Cabooze: Est. 1974, Capacity: 1,000 indoors/4,000 outdoors, Owner: The After Midnight Group
Uptown VFW: Est. 1919, Capacity: 444, Owner: Veterans ofForeign Wars
Varsity Theater: Est. 1915, Capacity: 950, Owner: Live Nation
Icehouse: Est. 2012, Capacity: 275, Owners: Brian Liebeck and Matthew Bickford
Dakota: Est. 1985, Capacity: 260, Owners: Lowell Pickett and Richard Erickson, Booker: Lowell Pickett
The Cedar Cultural Center: Est. 1989, Capacity: 625, Owner: nonprofit (so technically the public)
Patrick O’Leary/University of Minnesota
Nothrop
The Collegiates
The O’Shaughnessy: Est. 1970, Capacity: 1,802, Owner: St. Catherine University
Northrop: Est. 1929, Capacity: 2,868, Owner: University of Minnesota
Coming Soon
Fillmore Minneapolis: Location: Near Target Field, Proposed opening: 2019, Capacity: 2,000, Owner: United Properties, Booker: Live Nation
*The First Avenue portfolio includes properties the company owns and others it books.