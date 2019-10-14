Meet Chloe, Minnesota's Slowest Celebrity

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Chloe the Sloth at the Como Zoo

Meet the St. Paul teenager who has a hard time waking up in the morning and spends her days doing nothing but hanging around—and soaking up love. Yes, that’s Chloe, the Hoffman’s two-toed sloth you’ll find most days inside Tropical Encounters, the rainforest exhibit at Como Zoo. If you live in town, you know exactly where she resides: last tree by the door. She’s typically up high, sleeping, and ringed by toddlers yelling, I see her! And teenagers confiding, I have loved Chloe since I was a baby.

Chloe, now 15, has spent her childhood under the watchful eyes of Minnesotans. She arrived 14 years ago, after animal geneticists matched her with SloMo, 31, the zoo’s male sloth. Sadly, for a state that would like some grandchildren-sloths, as it were, zookeepers have concluded there is no spark after six attempts to connect the two during breeding seasons.

The next steps for creating a St. Paul–born sloth are unclear. However, if you’d like to start a Tinder account for Chloe, enter these facts in a profile: She weighs 18 pounds and typically enjoys a large bowl of greens dressed with olive oil for dinner. She also loves watermelon, mangoes, hibiscus flowers, and cucumbers on a splurge day. Her hobbies include sleeping in a milk crate on a towel and pooping every three weeks or so (sloths have slow digestion, as well as slow everything else). Chloe’s dislikes include ocelots, anacondas, and all other sloth-eating rainforest predators, as well as baths and hairstylists. (She styles her own coif with her claws.)

Liz Cuthbert, the zookeeper who has worked with Chloe since the day she arrived, says what you need to understand about sloths is that they effectively do not leave the tree canopy in the wild. The trips to the ground to poop are the deadliest times in their lives. They can’t walk; they really can only climb and hang. In the wild, they grow a coat of moss and lichen to further camouflage themselves from the sharp eyes of jaguars and other predators.

“She wakes up slow, she eats slow, she moves slow—everything is slow in the life of a sloth,” Cuthbert says. Cuthbert, or another zookeeper, carries Chloe up from her bedroom (that’s where her milk crates are) each morning and down every evening. As they move, Chloe holds her arms around the zookeeper’s neck and wraps her hind legs around their body, exactly like a baby.

Can’t get enough of Chloe? Please know that if you’re having an event at Como—a wedding, a meeting—you can book Chloe to visit for an hour, at a cost of $250. She’ll arrive with a zookeeper and a special traveling perch. You won’t be able to touch her, of course, but you can stand close and get your picture taken. If you want a sloth of your own, hit Como’s website or gift shop, where, for $55, you can “sponsor” Chloe and take home a little Chloe look-alike plush as a gift. Once you get your own Chloe home, find a suitable spot for her to hang out. Honestly, your plush probably won’t move too much less than the real Chloe—sloths are slothful, after all, as well as cute, beautiful, and adored.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8201, comozooconservatory.org