Coming Soon: The Coven Expands to St. Paul With Second Location

The Coven is growing. On January 28, The Coven, which offers workspaces specifically for women, non-binary, and trans people, will open its second location in St. Paul.

“The east side is lacking in community and workspaces like ours, particularly for women, non-binary and trans folk,” said co-founder Alex West Steinman.

The Coven will celebrate its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, a breakfast, a free day of co-working, and a happy hour to cap off the day.

Located inside the Blair Arcade building, members will find phone booths, conference rooms, and prayer and self-care rooms, similar to the Minneapolis location in the North Loop. But Steinman is particularly thrilled about one new feature accompanying the St. Paul location: on-site childcare.

“We’re piloting a program for three days a week in partnership with the organization College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors,” Steinman said. “We’ll offer drop in options for folks who may need a little extra help during the day to get stuff done or even take a break or have a bit of a respite in our space while their children are able to be on-site and cared for by our provider.” On-site childcare will run $10 an hour, with free childcare options available to community funded members.

Steinman says she’s excited about the diverse community they'll be able to serve in St. Paul. Currently there are three membership options for The Coven with different perks: $140 and $225 a month, and a one time $1,800 founding membership. However, the organization is committed to giving access to as many people as possible in its space. Since its inception in February 2018, The Coven has employed a five-for-one community funded membership, meaning that for every five paid memberships, one membership is offered to a woman, non-binary or trans person in the community in need of it. Steinman says that The Coven has gifted 175 free memberships thus far.

Members at the Minneapolis location will have access to the St. Paul location and vice versa. Once the second location opens, Steinman said The Coven will split event programming between the two to showcase both sites.

Its next event series is called Coven 2020, and will focus on getting people involved politically and civically. The Coven has partnered with organizations that focus on increasing voter turnout and helping women get elected to office, like OutFront Minnesota and Women Winning. The first event of the series is February 4 and will focus on policy through the lens of the LGBQTIA+ community.

165 Western Avenue North, Suite 8, St. Paul, thecoven.com