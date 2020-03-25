Artists Launch Coloring Books For a Cause

× Expand Courtesy of Coloring Books for a Cause Coloring Books for a Cause

The musician Har Mar Superstar (aka Sean Tillman) and Laura Hauser launched Coloring Books For a Cause as a way to support the local community during self-quarantine due to the coronavirus. Tillman, a singer-songwriter, has experienced firsthand the loss of income due to the spread of the virus, and wanted a way to assist people like him during this crisis.

His fiancée, Hauser, was already supporting local musicians. If you bought merchandise or music from a Twin Cities musician and emailed her a receipt, Hause would send you a hand-drawn thank you card of that artist. However, demand for these thank yous became too much, and on a walk together, the two came up with the idea of creating a coloring book that could be sold to aid those put out of work.

The first coloring book supports First Avenue, featuring outlines of local heroes like Lizzo, Prince, Atmosphere, and Dizzy Fae, just to name a few. Not only can this coloring book provide a way to keep you or your kids occupied, it can introduce them to some of the legends that have passed through First Avenue. The Big Coloring Book of First Avenue was illustrated by Stacey Combs, Michael Gaughan, and Hauser.

For each coloring book made, about 60 percent of proceeds will go to the place the book illustrates. Proceeds also benefit the illustrators and go toward providing information on how to support the subjects of individual drawings within the coloring books. For the first iteration, proceeds benefit the Twin Cities Music Community Trust.

The first coloring book can be ordered here. It is expected to ship out April 2.