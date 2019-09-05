× Expand Courtesy of Colie August Colie August, "Buggy" "Buggy," Mixed Media on Canvas

Colie August is a 20-year-old local artist who enjoys playing with texture, found objects, and vibrant colors.

"Buggy" in particular is a special one for her because it’s a visual presentation of the feeling she wishes to embody at all times. It is made on a canvas using glitter glue, animal eye charms, rhinestones, beads, pom-poms, streamers, and plastic toys.

August describes her process as “goofy,” because other than laying down the glitter first, she doesn’t set any rules for herself, and goes into her art without expectation. She has fun with it, placing pieces wherever they feel right. She loves to paint and draw, but found that her feelings couldn’t be accurately expressed in this way, which led her to move to a more 3-D and tangible style.

“I don’t like to imagine the state that I would be in if I wasn’t making art," she says. "Feeding into my creative self is a mental, emotional, and spiritual need for me. I’ve found so many opportunities to thrive in the cities. I’m so grateful for all the kind souls I’ve met.”

Instagram: @colieaugust