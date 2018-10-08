Climber and Filmmaker Jimmy Chin on His New Doc and Growing Up in Mankato

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Chin Climber and filmmaker Jimmy Chan filming his new film, 'Free Solo'

Before Jimmy Chin became the first American to ski from the summit of Mount Everest, before he filmed the first ascent of the Shark’s Fin in the Garwhal Himalaya for his documentary Meru, and before he hung off a cliff to film Alex Honnold’s rope-free ascent of El Capitan, in Yosemite National Park, for his latest doc, this fall’s Free Solo—before he collected all that glory, Jimmy Chin was a little kid in Mankato, Minnesota, reading The Hobbit.

“My parents were librarians, so they were bringing me books all the time,” he says when I reach him by phone from his home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “And I remember The Hobbit was pretty influential from a very young age—I wanted to go on an adventure.” Chin knew he was searching for his dragon and his quest. “I always had that sense growing up, as I moved through high school and then college, that I wanted to live life intensely,” he says. “What would be more exciting? What would be more interesting? What would be a little closer to the edge?”

Photo from National Geographic/Chris Figenshau Jimmy Chan and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Partners in film (and life): Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi during the Free Solo film shoot.

After attending Shattuck–St. Mary’s and graduating from Carleton College, Chin became a photographer and a filmmaker, and, maybe more existentially, a climber and an explorer. His first climbing experience brought him to Joshua Tree with some college buddies. There, he got sucked into the vortex of the West. “But I didn’t see a career as a professional climber or a photographer or a filmmaker,” he says. “They weren’t even in my lexicon when I spoke of careers.”

His parents expected him to follow a more conventional path. Immigrants from China (by way of Taiwan), they had invested so much time and money in his education, they couldn’t conceive of “extreme mountain photographer” as a viable career path. He was their disciplined little boy, Jimmy, a tae kwon do black belt at age 13. He was a member of the drill team at Shattuck.

“My 19-year-old self would never imagine what I am doing right now,” he says. “ But I did know that I loved climbing, and it fed me in a very meaningful way. I loved the singular purpose and the focus of it. And I loved the lifestyle of it—traveling with the seasons in order to do it—and interacting with all those incredible landscapes.”

Chin’s newest documentary, Free Solo, which he co-directed with his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, focuses on his friend and fellow climber Alex Honnold. For years, Honnold has been regarded as a mutant of climbing: a guy with the ability to routinely do things that no one else has even attempted. In the movie, Chin documents Honnold’s attempt to climb the “Freerider” route up El Capitan, a vertical rock formation that’s become an icon of California’s Yosemite National Park. The granite cliff face rises nearly 3,000 feet from the valley’s floor. Oh yeah, and he aimed to do it without any ropes or safety equipment.

Photo from National Geographic/Jimmy Chin Alex Honnold climbing Yosemite's El Capitan Rock star: Alex Honnold free soloing the iconic "Freerider" route up Yosemite's El Capitan. Chin, a friend, hung around (literally) for the shot.

“There are multiple places on that route,” Chin explains, “20 or 30 spots, that I can’t climb with a rope.” Chin searches for a comparison to describe Honnold’s athletic commitment. Imagine an Olympic gymnast, Chin says, who has to perform a gold-medal floor routine, but the floor routine stretches on for four hours, and if the gymnast doesn’t execute it perfectly for all four hours, he dies.

In the film, Chin follows Honnold for more than a year, as the climber prepares for the ascent, and as he falls in love for the first time with a new girlfriend. It’s a strange coming-of-age tale, and the dramatic consequences of Honnold’s pursuit weighed on Chin.

“It was probably the most challenging project I’ve ever taken on,” he says. “Because there wasn’t a day in two years of production that I didn’t think about Alex falling.”

Chin says his own risk calculus has changed since the days when he promised his mother that whatever adventures he undertook, he would outlive her. He’s found a partner and has children of his own now.

Chin’s job was to capture Honnold’s pursuit of the sublime: achieving that “ultimate flow state,” where his senses are tuned into the mastery of his craft. The real possibility of death in seemingly every movement helps Honnold, and his audience, appreciate the complications of life.

Chin suggests that for all the comforts of our post-industrial age, our craving for exploration didn’t just disappear. In fact, there are more beautiful vistas and sublime landscapes being shared on places like Instagram than ever before. In some ways, the fact that everybody travels with a camera means that everybody can do what Chin does.

How is Chin’s work different? “These days, everything has been shot,” Chin says. “So it’s more important than ever to find things that nobody has shot before—because nobody has ever been there before.”

Presumably, El Capitan doesn’t look like a screensaver when you’re hanging off the ledge.