Christopher Ingraham Disses Red Lake Falls, Subsequently Moves There

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Christopher Ingraham

People are suspicious of Christopher Ingraham. They have been all along. Why, they ask, would an urbane Washington Post journalist proclaim Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, the worst place to live in the United States and then, just months later, uproot his family to live there? Obviously, he planned to score fame and fortune writing a book about the ordeal.

And so he did: Consider the September release of his memoir, If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home by Now: Why We Traded the Commuting Life for a Little House on the Prairie. In fact, the Ingrahams are probably on a private charter back to D.C. and a lavish life of book deals and cocktail parties as we speak. Except they’re not.

“From what I’ve seen in the community, for the most part, people really, really like the Ingrahams,” says Jason Brumwell, the Red Lake Falls guy who invited Ingraham to visit town in 2015, right after his original take on Red Lake Falls appeared in the Post.

“His boys call me Uncle Jason,” Brumwell adds. “I picked William, their youngest, up from daycare the other day, and he goes, ‘Uncle Jason, I love you.’ And I said, ‘That’s so sweet, buddy.’ And he goes, ‘Just kidding.’”

Huh. I admit that my eyebrows rose the moment Ingraham, the Post’s data journalist, published a 2015 story that used the USDA’s natural amenities index to determine that Red Lake Falls (population 1,404) was the worst place to live in America. They rose further still when a slew of strongly worded emails from angry northwestern Minnesotans inspired Ingraham to make a fact-finding visit. When he suddenly moved there with his wife and young kids not even a year later, my brows furrowed. And when I first heard about the book, there was nothing left for my eyebrows to do.

But then I read the book, met Ingraham himself, and spent way too long gabbing with Brumwell over the phone. After that, I came to believe that maybe the Ingrahams really are just a family who wanted to get out of the D.C. rat race and simplify things. And that, heck, maybe it worked out better than they could have ever imagined.

The September day I met Ingraham, he was in Minneapolis to kick off his book tour. It was raining, so instead of walking along the Mississippi—our original plan—we took refuge in the Mill City Museum. As he fiddled with artifacts of bygone milling days, and before we got to the big stuff, I had more Minnesotan gripes to air.

× Expand Photo by Brian Peterson/Minneapolis Star Tribune/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News Christopher Ingraham The Ingrahams during their first Minnesota winter. They promise they’ve gotten better at hanging Christmas lights.

I have two points of indignation. First, despite what you call it time and again in the book, it’s not a hockey match.

It’s not a hockey match?

It’s a hockey game.

Oh. It’s a game? You’d think HarperCollins would have fact-checkers.

Shaking my damn head.

But, really, the minute we got there, people were like, “You’ve gotta put some skates on those boys.”

Welcome to Minnesota. Second point of indignation: I think you’re a little too critical of the Minnesota food canon.

The food fucking sucks. I’m not going to lie to you. I mean, I get that Minneapolis has a lot of great food, but when you look at Minnesota food culture more broadly, what inevitably comes up is hot dish. Which is, let’s just say it, casserole. And Minnesotans have this weird attachment to it. Like, everyone makes casserole, but nobody gives a shit about casserole besides Minnesotans.

Photo Courtesy Ingraham Bus driver friend You know you live in a small town when your best friend also drives your kids’ bus: Jason Brumwell and Jack Ingraham.

Aside from offending hockey players and church basement ladies, what’s your hope for this book?

Hopefully, if it does anything, it demystifies this notion that there’s urban America and rural America, and only one of them is real America, and they’re very different. In my experience, they’re not different at all. It’s just geography. There are superficial differences that, at least in terms of media coverage, tend to get turned into these huge cultural divides.

I think most of the outside world heard you were moving there and thought, “That dude is totally just going there to write a book and leave.”

I was very sensitive to the fact that people in Red Lake Falls might think I was just there to exploit them or turn them into characters or whatever. So I was very conscious to not to do the traditional newspaper-guy thing where you go to a place and have this one person stand in for the plight of the national farmer, for the plight of the small-town pastor. I was trying not to put people in buckets and make them archetypes. I just wanted to convey how I experience my friends and neighbors in my day-to-day life.

Still, in the epilogue, you sort of admit that you originally thought the Red Lake Falls move was an experiment that might only last for a year or two. When did that thinking change?

There was no aha! moment where we were like, “We’re going to go back in a year”—and then something happens, and we’re like, “Actually, all right, we’re staying here.” We didn’t know where it would end up. But then, just gradually, we became enmeshed in the community. You know, our kids started going to school there, and then Briana got elected to city council. It was just kind of this progression.

I think it’s pretty funny that you guys made your whole plan—got your move cleared with the Washington Post, put your house on the market—and only then realized that you didn’t tell anyone in Red Lake Falls you were coming. It took that long for it to occur to you that just because they were nice to you when you came to visit, it didn’t mean they were your friends.

The reason I didn’t mention it to anyone sooner is that it would’ve been an awkward conversation to have. Like, “Hey, we’re thinking of moving out there. Would you guys be okay with that?” It felt weird asking them for permission. Like, it’s just a town. Anyone can go live in a town.

Sure, but you also imply that you were cognizant of not wanting to be a burden on the town.

The plan was never going to be that I’m going to come there and set up, like, a Washington Post Midwest bureau and put the town on the map by making them the centerpiece of my reporting. I just wanted to live there primarily for the non-work reasons. I never wanted to go there and make a big presence.

Still, your arrival was fundamentally different from someone moving from East Grand Forks. What if your presence had thrown off the town’s perfect PH balance?

The thing for me, I guess, is that we just wanted to live like normal people. We’re pretty low-key. We’re not divas running through town demanding good Chinese food or anything like that. And actually, based on what I’ve heard from people, a lot of them did have that stereotype of the big-city writer who was going to be all snooty and buttoned up. And there are plenty of big-city people like that. But those people wouldn’t have made that trip, and they certainly wouldn’t have moved there.

You mean you didn’t get towed into town with your fancy broken-down Porsche on the way to the coast, like Michael J. Fox in Doc Hollywood?

I came into town in my 2004 Honda Civic.

Do you think the people in Red Lake Falls might resent the national media that’s come to cover you?

They certainly could, but I hope not. You know, I didn’t mention this in the book, but shortly after we found out we were moving here, we got approached by a reality TV producer who thought it sounded like an awesome reality show. And we were like, hell no. I would not do that to the people in Red Lake Falls. I don’t want it to be a circus. But also, our lives are really boring. I sit at my computer and type shit in spreadsheets all day. I’ve heard a lot since moving, but more so since the book, that people there are just so happy to get that area of Minnesota on the map. They’re so happy for some cultural recognition.

Are you an official Minnesotan now?

I call myself a born-again Minnesotan.

But how can you be a born-again Minnesotan, if you were never a born Minnesotan?

Well, like a born-again Christian says when you were born you weren’t a Christian, but then you brought Jesus into your heart or whatever and you were born again. So, I was born in New York, and then I have brought Minnesota into my heart, so now I am a born-again Minnesotan. So, yeah, in my case Jesus is Minnesota.

You became a born-again Minnesotan just a few months before election night 2016. Did that change the Red Lake Falls experience for you?

It did. I’m very glad that I’m living out here during this political season, and not in D.C. Because in D.C., everyone’s just going absolutely bonkers. Here, we have the privilege of not having to worry about that stuff on a number of different levels. We’re just so geographically removed from there. Also, because the place is like 96 percent white, for a lot of the people I’m around, these racist policy actions are not a life-and-death thing for them. We have the privilege to not have to talk about it.

Photo courtesy Ingraham Sled dog ride Add “sled dog rides” to the list of things the Ingrahams couldn’t do back in D.C.

In the chapter about the election, you make a point of saying that most of the way the mainstream media portrays rural politics is more caricature than photograph.

There’s the one op-ed columnist, Salena Zito, who is always going on these safari trips to rural places and having these “chance encounters” at gas stations, where these naturally gritty, earthy people drop these pearls of wisdom that happen to align, like, 100 percent with her worldview. And that’s just nonsense. It’s one of the things that irks me the most about the media coverage of small towns and rural places. Like, if you’re going there looking for the guys in MAGA hats, you can find them. But you can also find a shit ton of real progressive people. Even if a county voted 2-to-1 for Trump, that still means at least a third of it is Democrats. Those are real people, and we’re almost never hearing their stories.

I asked you earlier when you guys are moving. But, the truth is—and you alluded to it—this is the only reality your children have known. It might have started as an experiment for you, but it’s anything but for them. At this point, what could make you undo that?

I don’t know what. I mean, to tear your kids away from their friends, and you away from your community—what would that look like for anyone? I can’t fathom it right now, let’s put it that way. I mean, it’s a relief right now. We feel so much more rooted here than we have anyplace else that we’ve ever lived.

What if the Post decides not to have a data editor anymore, or you somehow lose your job? Then what?

If they put the ultimatum to me, like, “If you want to keep your job, you have to come back”—Um, I honestly don’t think I would. And this is a weird thing to be saying in an article that’s going to be public and that my employer will conceivably read. But it’s the truth. I’ll find something else. We will make it work.

Since you’re staying, do you ever think you’ll move from town into the country and go full rural?

I keep trying to convince my wife that we need to move further out to the country. And she’s like, “I don’t want to get into some weird Shining situation with you, where we’re living on some dirt road and you’re losing your mind over the winter.”

Living on a farm is not in the cards, then?

Don’t get me wrong. There’s nothing I want more than a cow and a certain number of goats.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.