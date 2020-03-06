Children’s Theatre Company Announces 2020–2021 Season Lineup

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman Wizard of Oz at the Children's Theatre

Parents scrambling for ways to entertain their children, look no further: The Children’s Theatre Company has announced its “impossibly possible” 2020–2021 season. A collection of seven productions, including four musicals and a new preschool show, fill an exciting theater slate.

Classic tales like The Wizard of Oz and The Cat in the Hat return to the Children’s Theatre Company stage, and we’ll see the world premiere of Babble Lab, a story about letters (think ABC, not Dear John) taking over a science lab after an experiment goes haywire. Babble Lab is written and performed by Autumn Ness, who received the Theatre Communications Group Fox Fellowship award to make the production specifically with preschool aged children in mind.

Another new production is The Pout-Pout Fish, adapted from the best-selling picture book series. The Pout-Pout Fish starts the season and follows Mr. Fish’s deep-sea journey to reclaim Ms. Clam’s missing pearl. Will Mr. Fish’s journey end with his frown turned upside down? Or will it sink to new lows?

The season ends with another returning production, Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical. This musical brings the trials and tribulations of surviving middle school from Jeff Kinney’s 14 (!!!) Diary of a Wimpy Kid books to life. Be wary of Rodrick and Löded Diper.

Season subscriptions are available now.

Full lineup:

The Pout-Pout Fish: September 15–October 18, 2020

Seedfolks: September 29–November 15, 2020

The Wizard of Oz: November 3–January 3, 2021

Babble Lab: January 26–March 7, 2021

Pippi Longstocking: The Family Musical: February 16–April 4, 2021

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat: March 30–June 6, 2021

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical: April 27–Jun 20, 2021