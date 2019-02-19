Children’s Theatre Company Announces 2019-2020 Season

× Expand Courtesy of the Children's Theatre Company Cinderella at the Children's Theatre Company

Whether it be Ethiopia, Jamaica, or even a small-town in Minnesota, the Children's Theatre Company's latest slew of shows for its upcoming season are sure to delight and transport you to wherever you wish to be taken.

The season will kick off with the dazzling acrobatics of "Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams," which has been performed for audiences around the world to critical acclaim, from the Edinburgh Festival to New York City's New Victory Theater. Get lost in the rhythms and artistic traditions of East Africa as the acrobats stretch the limits of gravity with death-defying stunts, juggling, clowning, and contortionists.

In a more experimental twist, the company has also commissioned "Snow White" as a two-person play by the director and playwright Greg Banks. The actors Joy Dolo and Dean Holt will perform all 14 roles (can you even name all seven dwarfs off the top of your head?) as they leave you questioning the fairytale image of love.

Disney fans should also get into the holiday spirit with the magic of "Cinderella," returning to the theatre this year. Directed by Peter C. Brosius, this lavish Victorian-set Christmas musical will mix gorgeous costumes, decadent sets, and holiday carols with contemporary pop culture jokes, slapstick physical comedy, and even audience participation. Does the shoe fit? Find out!

The new year will bring about the music of Bob Marley through a production of "Three Little Birds," based on the book by his daughter Cedella Marley and directed by Nataki Garrett. Set in Jamaica, the story follows the young, shy Ziggy as he overcomes his fears of tropical storms and evil spirits, and learns to enjoy life, soundtracked by Marley's reggae classics.

After that, catch a local history lesson with the world premiere of "Spamtown, USA," based on in-depth interviews of people who lived in Austin, Minnesota during the 1985 Hormel strike and told through the eyes of the children affected by it. The spring will feature the colorful, whimsical puppetry of "The Rainbow Fish," and the season will conclude with a Peter Rothstein-directed take on the lively and hope-inspiring American classic "Annie."

Full season subscriptions are on sale now.