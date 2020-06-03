Derek Chauvin Charges Upgraded to Second-Degree Murder, Other Officers Charged

× Expand Caitlin Abrams

Derek Chauvin, who was previously charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, will now be facing charges of second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, according to court documents.

In addition to being fired, the other three police officers involved with the death of George Floyd, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, are now charged for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

In the video of Floyd’s death, Chauvin pressed Floyd against the ground with his knee forecfully on his neck for almost nine minutes, as Thao stood next to him. Kueng and Lane helped Chauvin hold Floyd down while he repeatedly informed the officers, “I can’t breathe.”

This change comes days after Attorney General Keith Ellison became the lead prosecutor on George Floyd’s case, and five days after the initial charge against Chauvin. Initially, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged only Chauvin for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to Minnesota law, third-degree murder is “[causing] the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” Under Chauvin’s second-degree murder charge it read he unintentionally caused the death of George Floyd “while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting, namely assault in the third degree.”

Prior to Ellison’s announcement, George Floyd’s family and their attorney, Ben Crump, posted a statement in support of the new charges brought against the offending officers. "This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest," the statement read.

According to the statement, Ellison’s office will continue to investigate Floyd’s death, and will charge him in first-degree murder if the evidence supports it.

The family expressed their gratefulness for the support they’ve seen across the nation. "Find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on,” they said for those who’ve been supporting them. “Don't let up on your demand for change."