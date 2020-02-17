Chasing Amy

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar is navigating a snowstorm on the campaign trail when she takes our call.

It’s par for the course, really. After all, every handful of years, Klobuchar has barnstormed through Minnesota campaigning—first for Hennepin County attorney and then for U.S. senator.

The only unusual thing this time around is that the snowstorm is in New Hampshire. And Klobuchar isn’t campaigning for state office; she’s running for president. These may be daunting conditions for some. But for Klobuchar, who launched her campaign last February in Minneapolis, outside, amid a winter gale, it just makes running for president feel more like home.

On winning the war of attrition:

Well, I never thought that we would have 25 candidates. I always thought we could do well, but given this field of candidates, and given some of the incredible people that have already withdrawn from the race, I continue to be pleased that we’re standing tall and gaining speed.

On the hyper-scrutiny of women candidates:

I don’t think to call it a double standard, but I do think for women in politics, to get where we are, we’ve had to do tough jobs. And not everyone likes you when you have to do a tough job. It’s been true for Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren and for me. But I think you want someone who’s tough going up against Donald Trump.

On persnickety Minnesota voters:

Minnesota has the highest voter turnout in the nation. You can’t mess around. You better know where you’re coming from on an issue, and if you don’t, you’re going to be asked about it. I don’t think the other candidates have that. Minnesota voters have an intensity of interest in the details, a civic expectation. That has been really helpful in running for president.

On making a big tent bigger:

When I started this journey, I always thought I’d do a good job as president, or else I wouldn’t be running. But I have become more and more convinced that we need someone who can bring people in instead of shutting them out. And that includes the ability to win in rural and suburban areas as well as urban. But it also includes having policies and ideas that are consistent with where a lot of people are in my own party and in the country.

On a second career in comedy…

Humor is in the eye of the beholder. Donald Trump uses humor too—it’s just that not everyone thinks he’s funny. I think it’s important to be able to respond to what he does. Sometimes you do it by ignoring him. Sometimes you do it by focusing on your own political and economic agenda. Sometimes you do it with a strong value statement. And sometimes you use humor. But what he says is so absurd, sometimes you’ve got to make fun of it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.