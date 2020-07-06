Change Starts Here: Sophia Eris

× Expand via Facebook Sophia Eris

It's no question that the police killing of George Floyd left the Twin Cities traumatized, angered, and dedicated to instilling change. In the wake of Floyd's death, we reached out to community leaders to figure out how the Twin Cities can rebuild from here. Since our interview, rapper and DJ Sophia Eris launched a $5 million GoFundMe with Lady Midnight and DJ Keezy for Auntie's, which aims to be the first womxn of color-led music venue in Minneapolis. Here's what she had to say.

“It was like 6:30 in the morning. I saw I got a text message, it was a kind of a breakdown of what happened. Looking at I was like, okay, like today's gonna be a day. It was so early, so I wasn't prepared to go in yet. I was at the studio late and I was like, Whoa, this happened. Okay, I'm gonna wait for a second. I'm gonna finish what we're here for and then go back. But I didn't know the severity of it until I left the studio and actually looked at the news and saw the video, and I was like, What? What? My heart broke.”

“I've seen in the community things I've never even thought would ever happen in my lifetime, the way that we have been able to police ourselves and protect ourselves and govern ourselves has been amazing. I've been out at night and have been to different local businesses that I've cared for deeply. I've been one of those bodies that are trying to protect them. I live in Northside too. On the block now everyone knows each other's name, when everyone's in contact, and we’ve honestly been policing each other. And it's working, I think that the example that this can be used for the rest of the world is something that is beautiful and amazing.”

“I don't know what's gonna happen from here. I'm still trying to figure out the next step and have those conversations. I feel hopeful though. Just the way that all 50 states collectively came together and protested, that's never happened before.”

“We just need like common sense, right? Like being a human and understanding like, nothing's so obvious like white supremacy really. Understanding that true history of what cops are and what the police are, and really dismantling that and defining that and breaking it down to actually protecting us again and not like, marking us, you know, that's what's needed.”

“I think dismantling racism is such a deep-rooted journey, it's going to take a very long time to do that. We shouldn't be terrified when the police come. That's like the opposite of the point, you know? Black people feel like when they're just like sitting down like gardening their yard, or taking a jog, they could just be like, attacked or shot for any reason whatsoever. It started off as a fail. It never actually existed in our favor.”

“I’ve been learning day by day, where I'm needed the best and how to use myself the best. This year has been trauma and trauma on top of trauma. Everyone’s gonna need a lot therapy after this.”