Change Starts Here: Chanda Smith Baker

× Expand Courtesy of the Minneapolis Foundation Chanda Smith Baker

It's no question that the police killing of George Floyd left the Twin Cities traumatized, angered, and dedicated to instilling change. In the wake of Floyd's death, we reached out to community leaders to figure out how the Twin Cities can rebuild from here. For Chanda Baker Smith, the senior vice president of impact at the Minneapolis Foundation, this moment is an opportunity for people to "reflect on their own behavior."

“Two days before George's murder, my mother came home my house for hospice care. And, so, listening to him call for his mother, knowing that she had passed away a couple of years ago, hit me. It was like a gut punch. Then there's me as a mom of four black boys—so how do I care for my children? My daughter as well? How do I keep them safe when there's no way to control that?”

“As a mom, I think about what does it mean for my sons to grow up in a time where the killing of Brown and Black boys are videotaped and replayed over and over again, on a really consistent basis? What does it mean to their identities? What does it mean to how they see their future? And what does it mean to all of the other Brown and Black boys that are living in a situation where they may not have people around them that help them generate hope and help them move that anger and that fear into productive way?”

“I think that if every person that has had a conversation about George Floyd, if every person that has gone out to the streets to protest, or to clean up, or to donate, or to pray, or whatever those actions were, I think if every single person decides to show up differently, where they work, where they're interacting, if they decide that they're not gonna be the bystander that fails to intervene when wrong things are being said and done, that they're going to make decisions and vote in ways that help the whole and not just themselves that we will begin to see a difference.”

“There’s been a failure to listen to Brown and Black people for centuries. The accountability in policing, it hasn't been there. I want to say that I support our police chief. And I think he's done an incredible job. He works in a system in which he himself sued, along with 10 other officers, black officers because of the treatment that they experienced within that system. I think he's the right, the right chief at the right time. And he does not have the structural support to bring the culture that's required for us to not have another George Floyd.”

“There’s an opportunity in this moment for people to reflect on their own behavior. Sometimes we think I'm not the racist, I'm not the problem, it’s that person over there. Or everything around me is fine, it's the police. No, it's the combination of a lot of injustice that's happening every single day. You could make it into a big system thing. And it is. We have to keep pushing for policies. We have to keep pushing for justice, we have to say what's right is right in really big ways. And there's also a very small wins of holding each other accountable and ourselves accountable to listening and being different with each other.”