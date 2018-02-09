Catching Up with KARE11's Olympic Team: What You Won't See on TV

× Expand KARE11's Dave Schwartz and Bea Chang at the winter Olympics.

Hours after the Super Bowl confetti rained down on the Eagles at U.S. Bank stadium, KARE11’s weekend sports anchor Dave Schwartz and social media manager/videographer Bea Chang boarded a plane for South Korea, where they’ll cover Minnesota athletes at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang for the Twin Cities' NBC affiliate (NBC owns broadcasting rights to the Olympics). It's a marathon—they'll be on the ground for 23 days total. But the two are veterans of the games—this is the third Olympics for each; second together.

Before the opening ceremonies in PyeongChang on Friday, we asked them to set the scene for those of us watching at home.

First things first: Where are you staying, where do you work, and how’s the Wifi?

Dave Schwartz: We are staying at the media village, which is about a 15-minute bus ride away from our NBC work space. We are working in a building here with all the NBC affiliates from across the country on the top floor, and NBC Nightly news working downstairs. Wifi is great—it's everywhere in Olympic park and our living spaces.

Bea Chang: We are in the Olympic media village in the coastal cluster. There is also a media village in the mountain cluster, but we are down by many of the arenas and stadiums. The closest one to our workspace is the Gangneung Hockey Centre.

Are you able to leave the Olympic bubble? What have you seen?

Dave: I did leave the other day to do a story on a local coffee shop that is owned by a Minnesota native. It was very cool. This town of Gangnueng is beautiful. It is largely an agricultural community, and the coffee capital of South Korea (which I just learned). The people here are so friendly, courteous, and welcoming.

Bea: I left the bubble for the first time yesterday to go shopping for our group. We went to a place called Home Plus which is like a giant Walmart here. That’s about all I’ve seen away from the bubble. I did spot a big display of SPAM, which made me giggle. Korean people love SPAM and I certainly ate plenty of it as a kid too!

How is the access to athletes? Are reporters and athletes hanging out together?

Dave: Access is good. We get players as they come off the field of play, through what is called a mixed zone. Basically, it’s a holding area for all the media where players MUST walk through on their way to the locker room. So no one can totally escape the media. As far as away from the venues—that is a big reason why we try to contact players ahead of time, so that we can have a good rapport with them and try and meet with them when they're not competing. It doesn’t always work out—and it's always work related, but sometimes we can get athletes to come and join us for a live shot, which is always pretty cool.

Bea: Reporters and athletes are kept pretty separate. The only access we really have with them is at press conferences. We’re not allowed in the athletes’ villages at all.

What’s the transportation like? How do you get around?

Dave: We get around mainly by bus. At least from our media village to the two clusters (coastal and mountain). The two different clusters are about 45 minutes apart (which isn’t bad by Olympic standards). Traffic isn’t too bad, it's comparable to many medium-size cities in the U.S., and drivers are sensible, which is a nice change from Rio, where you took your life in your hands every time you got in a vehicle.

Bea: This is one of the most difficult things to deal with at any Olympics...how to get from one place to another. We take shuttle buses most places around the park and to our media village. There are set times and many different numbered buses so it’s like a whole transit system mainly for media. It can get congested, especially as the games are beginning.

How's the food?

Dave: The food is very good. There is almost always an option for American-style food and then local flavor as well. Depending on the meal, I like to have some local fare, but I just can't do kimchi for breakfast.

Bea: On my first morning here I had breakfast at the media village and I, of course, went the Korean route since I’m Korean, and had rice, kimchi and the traditional beef dish bulgogi. Anyone who has eaten kimchi knows it doesn’t smell very good so I’m sure my co-workers are happy I’ve only gotten to eat it once so far because of my hours!

Seems like the Olympics always produce a few viral moments—patriotic nail art, "Call Me Maybe" videos....anything you've noticed so far that seems ready to pop?

Dave: That's got to be the Robofish at the Super Store. I am sure there will be more, but at least for the first week, that is what everyone is talking about.

Bea: The robot fish seem to be a giant hit for some reason! The technology at these games is crazy! We’ve been told it’s the most technologically advanced Olympics games.

Which athletes are you most excited to follow?

Dave: It's hard to pick just one...But Jesse Diggins from Afton—she has a chance to win the USA's first-ever medal in Cross Country skiing. And she has a really good chance. Also women's hockey—they also have a chance to win gold, but they will definitely have some great battles with Canada.

Bea: I am a curling fan so I’m a fan of the brother and sister duo out of Madison, WI. (Matt and Becca Hamilton) I’m also excited to follow along with the dozens of athletes from Minnesota too!

Favorite sport of the winter Olympics?

Dave: Again, it's hard, because all of them are fun and interesting to watch in their own way. I can't really say that I have a favorite. I love hockey, so that's fun. Curling is so different and neat, so that's entertaining. Cross Country skiing is an amazing exhibition of strength and endurance, while downhill is so fast and so difficult. I like them all. My only wish is that one day I can cover a ski jumper. I love that one.

Bea: Curling, skiing, hockey, figure skating... basically all of them.

Winter Olympic sport you think you'd be best at...in case USA needs an alternate?

Dave: I'd like to say ice hockey, but and as much as I play, I am just not at that level and never will be. I think I could be a curler. Seems like with a lot of practice mostly anyone could get the hang of it. Not to say that it's easy, but I could at least maybe be serviceable if no one else in the entire United States could get here and fill in.

Bea: I’ve tried curling and it’s hard as heck! Maybe bobsled? (I’m only saying that because I’m at their press conference right now).

Clothing item you've worn the most so far?

Dave: Wool socks.

Bea: My Sorel boots. I literally bought them the day before we left and I’m so thankful! I have not worn anything else since arriving! It’s so cold here!

Clothing item you're kicking your Sorels for not bringing?

Dave: Ear muffs. It's really hard to keep your hair looking good when you're always putting on a winter hat. (Editor's note: I've just purchased ear muffs.)

Bea: Just more of it. We will be here for 23 days and I don’t have enough clothes for that many days. Lots of repeat wearing, unfortunately. But we’re all in the same boat here.

Are you two sick of each other yet?

Dave: Absolutely! No, I am just saying that because she is reading this email. No way could I get sick of Bea. She is the consummate team player and willing to help anyone. She's the perfect player for our Tegna Team.

Bea: No??? But seriously, Dave is a great work partner because we are able to have fun, but also work hard and lift each other up when the other is struggling. We both recognize how fortunate we are just being here.

Watch for Schwartz and Chang’s daily Olympic reports at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. on KARE11, and follow their adventures on Twitter and Instagram: @dave_schwartz and @beachang