Carly Zucker's New KFAN Show Goes Beyond the Game

Carly Zucker and Adam Thielen. Adam Thielen and Carly Zucker record the first episode of KFAN's Overtime.

Carly Zucker is Minnesota Nice. The former host of Minnesota Timberwolves Entertainment Network and CW Twin Cities grew up in a family where giving back was an expectation akin to keeping her elbows off the table at dinner—it’s second nature. “It's always been something, through my family, that has been really important, to be involved in our community and to try to make it better,” Zucker says. “And then also to find something that you're passionate about and do good with that.” She first put those philanthropic values into action six years ago when created Minnesota’s Red Dress Collection, a fashion show to benefit The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women program. She's since launched the #Give16 campaign with her husband, Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, to fund a Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

And that’s just the Zuckers. Minnesota is full of other professional athletes and their families who are equally passionate about bettering the community that shows them so much love through every win and loss. Starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Zucker will tell the stories of their off-the-field efforts on KFAN’s newest and only female led weekly show, Overtime. We talked to Zucker, who gave birth to baby boy Hendrix just three months ago, on the eve of her radio debut.

Where did you get the idea for a show like this?

I've always been very, very passionate about the work that athletes and people involved in the sports world, what they do in the community, because I think they have a really big platform. And I think my relationship with Jason has given me even more insight into the platform and the opportunities that they have to make an impact in their communities where they live and where they play.

And I was also seeing on KFAN, there were a lot of athletes that were saying, 'I have this event coming up,' or 'I have this charity that I'm passionate about, or a foundation.' But there wasn't really an opportunity within the programming to talk about it to length. It was really just a quick mention of an event.

And you already have the broadcasting background, so this seems like a good fit.

It's honestly a dream job to me, to be able to talk to these people about what they're passionate about.

Where does your own passion for your community come from?

I always feel like I've had it, but it's so nice to be able to take it to another level. When I was doing Red Dress, the very first year, I had an $800 budget, I was knocking down doors just begging people to give me a donation of something. And when I met Jason, all of a sudden, things because easier. For better or for worse, when you're connected with the Wild or you're connected with a big organization or someone who has this huge platform, people come out of the woodwork to help. That made me look at it this through a different lens because I had both experiences. I had the experience where I didn't have the platform and I didn't have the resources. Then I was given those, and it's like wow, look at how much you can do when you're given those resources. So that made me even more passionate about doing this stuff because I can do so much more now. And we can hopefully have a bigger impact.

KFAN’s audience is used to hearing sports-heavy content on the airwaves. Will a human interest show like this fit in?

I think there is a community in Minnesota that wants to know how they can help and how they can get involved, but I think sometimes we don't know how to do that. This show will also give people an opportunity to learn more about what they can do, whether it's attend an event or directly volunteer or a monetary donation, or whatever they see fit as helping out these different foundations or charities that these guys and girls are involved in. Hopefully we'll give that audience a way to get involved.

I see this as being something that's for more than just the sports fan, but for people in the community who want to make a difference. Obviously we'll have KFAN listeners, but I'm hoping it also brings in a new audience to KFAN of people who are just interested in knowing more about the community and knowing about athletes on a human level.

Not gonna lie, with every KAT one-handed jam, it gets harder and harder to believe that he is, in fact, a real person. Why do you think it’s important fans get to know pro athletes off the court?

A lot of the KFAN shows are what they're meant to be, which is analyzing the sports side of it and what went into that play or what trades are happening, but not very often do you really get that human side of the athlete. What I'm hoping to do is, through talking about what their passions are, to really kind of peel back that curtain and find out who they are, because we don't always get that. Some guys are really good at it, and some guys maybe don't feel like they have an opportunity when they're just talking sports. And there's so much more to these people in general than what you see on social media or you see during a game. That's definitely the hope here, to get them talking about things that they love, and then the hope is to learn more about who they are as people.

What’s been surprising for you to learn about some of the players you’ve interviewed so far?

I think it's just how normal they are. They're all such everyday people, the Lynx players, the Wild players…It's been interesting to just have really everyday conversations with some guys where you look at them and you're like, 'Wow, Adam Thielen is kind of bigger than life.' But he's also just a regular guy, and a dad, and wants to do good things.

Professional sports have had a tough go of it in the media this year, between assault allegations and political conflicts unfolding right there on the field. Did that factor into your decision to launch an overwhelmingly positive show now?

I think, unfortunately, just with news in general, we do tend to hear a lot of the bad and not a lot of the good. I think you'll actually hear the athletes say that as well—that there tends to be a lot of negativity surrounding them, or you hear about the really bad stories, but really, most of these people are just regular people and are just trying to do good things and want to do charity events and make positive impacts on the community.

I think it is good timing in the sense of what's just happening in our world right now, that I hope this highlights a lot of the positive and it shows that there are a lot of people trying to bring each other together and that it's obviously not all bad news. Sports are such a rollercoaster. One game is great and one game is awful and one day fans are super excited about the team and one day it's really hard. Living that every day with Jason, I can see the rollercoaster, and I think that this is just an opportunity to show there's an even side of it too.

Do you feel more pressure or pride having KFAN’s only female-hosted show?

They've had female hosts in the past, but currently, I'll be the only one. They have female guests once and a while. But it is for sure male dominated. I mean, you go to their website and see only men. Everybody there is such a champion of me and of women there. I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent. I think it'll be a great opportunity to hopefully bring in more women to the station.

Tell us a little bit about the video component of the show.

It is the radio show, but we're going to videotape it. We'll post highlights on social media and online. So people will also be able to see some fun behind-the scenes [content]…That hasn't been done locally, tying radio and video together.

Can we get a preview of your guest list?

Adam Thielen will be our first guest, which will be really cool because he and him and his wife are actually in the works of launching a foundation. And so it'll be a new thing to talk about with him and where their passions are. That'll be a really interesting first segment, obviously coming off of their season. I think he'll be a great one to start with.

And then I have to talk to Jason, because otherwise I'll be in trouble (laughs). Jason will be one of our guests too. I really want someone from the Lynx because I think Lindsay Whalen and Cheryl Reeve, they do so much, and it's not talked about as much as the other teams. Then we'll talk with Kyle Rudolph and Xavier Rhodes, and we have a long wish list of guests I'm hoping will be pretty familiar to listeners.

Overtime will air on KFAN at a different day and time every week, depending on game schedules.

This interview has been edited for space and clarity.