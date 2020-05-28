Can an App Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19?

× Expand Courtesy of SafeDistance SafeDistance App

As businesses begin to reopen in Minnesota despite COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, case tracking and contact tracing–combined with lots and lots of tests–will be necessary to safely moving about. And in the nature of techy-America, several tracking and tracing apps are fighting for center stage.

Some big players include collaborative contact tracing software between Apple and Google, which will result in users being pinged when they have come in contact with someone who tested positive. Another is COVID Symptom Study, an app used to study the symptoms and spread of the virus.

Another player, SafeDistance, was developed right here in Minnesota by HealthPartners, the University of Minnesota, and digital product agency Modern Logic. The goal? Use maps and data analytics to determine if the ways people move can predict new outbreaks, giving health officials the time and data they need to respond. The other goal? Give the public as much information as possible about where the virus is circulating in their own community, as well as personalized recommendations on how best to adhere to CDC guidelines.

Where the Apple/Google software pings you if you've come into contact with someone who tested positive, SafeDistance takes a geo-spatial approach. It allows you to explore hotspots in your city and beyond–the idea being that if an area is bright red, you avoid it. If you're already in it, you stay put.

Users start by taking a basic health survey to assess their risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19. The app then pulls data from those who are symptomatic or tested for COVID-19 to create a heat map. It doesn't pull all movement data–only when the symptomatic user moves into a different neighborhood. The map, lit up in red and orange hues, paints a specific picture of where COVID-19 is flaring.

Eventually, SafeDistance might be able to combine this crowdsourced data with other data, like tested cases, and use math problems (the exact words were "predictive machine learning algorithm") to predict where COVID-19 is likely to appear.

Counting cases by neighborhood

The spatial unit SafeDistance uses are based on neighborhoods, which include around 1,000 people, allowing for a more detailed representation of where COVID-19 is circulating than the county model while still maintaining privacy.

"Our neighborhood approach would allow for people to selectively social distance when COVID appears in their neighborhood," said Brian Krohn, Entrepreneur in Residence at Modern Logic. This will become more relevant the more the economy opens up and people want to move around more. That they have the information they need to do it safely is crucial.

Especially in rural areas, the county based standard of COVID-19 case mapping can be misleading. Krohn says, "in our risk model that uses official counts, it looks like Virginia, Minnesota is pretty low risk. Which makes sense because it has relatively low confirmed cases, low population density, and low foot traffic. Looking at our crowdsourced data, though, we see that users around Virginia are reporting confirmed cases and symptoms, so the Virginia area may be a growing hotspot that is currently under the radar."

On the flip side, when one of those big, rural counties does finally start confirming cases, the whole thing lights up. Using the county as your data unit might be useful to those living in high density, urban areas. But for people in rural areas, "that doesn't really provide them with much useful information and maybe indicates that it's not that concerning," Krohn says.

A pro-community model

In some countries, COVID-19 tracking has stepped into surveillance territory and turned sinister. As China reopened certain regions, individuals were required to register for an app that analyzes personal data, such as travel, symptoms, residential address, and occupation. The app generates a color code that restricts movement to a varying degree. With little transparency about who gets what code, human rights advocates were alarmed by the potential to restrict the movement of political dissidents and marginalized groups.

America isn't exempt from this kind of policing. A New York Times article earlier in May released that 35 out of 40 people arrested for not following social distancing protocol were Black, showing how government enforcement could draw off and perpetuate racism in the States.

Following these injustices closely, Krohn attempted to build SafeDistance with a pro-community framework. "We see SafeDistance as a democratic response to authoritarian solutions to the pandemic," Krohn said.

Partially because the app is built for academic and medical research, rather than solely a government solution for virus containment, it's fully opt-in and anonymous. It had to pass the rigorous IRB standards at the University of Minnesota, which means you have to treat subjects ethically or your research isn't valid, and comply with HIPAA, the law designed to protect medical records and other patient information.

The neighborhood size is big enough to hide sensitive data, but small enough to focus the conversation surrounding COVID-19 on communities. "It is the people we come into close contact with that spread the virus," Krohn explained. "The virus has a negative impact on us and our neighbors, but I think this is a time that we can look around and think creatively on how we can maximize our positive impact on those closest to us."

Mapping out health disparities

"[Geospatial analysis] doesn't play that big a role right now [in medicine], but it probably should," said Bjorn Westgard, who used his background in anthropology and as an emergency physician at HCMC to help build SafeDistance. Things like food access, education, greenspace, and neighborhood safety, which can all be explained by where people physically live, all impact health and wellness, Westgard said. And where people live is often a result of policies, like racially restrictive housing covenants and redlining, that create racial and class inequalities on a geographic level.

COVID-19 is no exception, and researchers are finding that coronavirus infections and mortality disproportionately impact low-income and minority groups. Crowdsourced data from SafeDistance could potentially tell us more about how different experiences with COVID-19 lines up neighborhood borders.

"People who live in neighborhoods where they can shelter-in-place comfortably, can work remotely, and have sufficient incomes to weather the storm are at much lower risk of dying from COVID-19. But many of our essential workers, nurses, hospitals admins, janitors, grocery store workers, have lower-incomes, live in higher density areas, and cannot work remotely are at much higher risk," Krohn said.

This rings true both for racially segregated, dense urban areas, and for rural communities where the population is overwhelmingly working class and continuing to work in essential fields, such as meat processing or glass blowing. With the SafeDistance map, this spatial information will not only be available to public health officials, but also to the public, driving in the impact inequality has on public health.

Research in progress

The SafeDistance app is not without shortcomings–one of the hardest hit demographics, the eldery, are unlikely to use the app. Crowdsourced data isn't substitution for a test. People still get the common cold, and while it's smart to err on the side of caution, a sore throat doesn't necessarily mean coronavirus. And coronavirus tracking is most effective when combined with other methods like contact tracing, which is explained in this piece from ProPublica. Finally, the crowdsourced data is only as good as the number of people who use it.

It's also important to note that SafeDistance is a research project in progress. "If this app is able to give good recommendations, and the map is able to convey risk that people can act upon, I'll be satisfied. I'd like the predictive modeling to do more... But if it ends up delivering information that is useful to users, and that's all it does, I still think that's a worthwhile endeavor," Westgard said.

Check out the map and stay updated on the research at safedistance.org.