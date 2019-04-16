Explore the Treasures in Camelot Castle

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Bill Mack From the Bloomington warehouse and workshop he calls Camelot, Mack churns out art with a small team of apprentices and assistants. Some pieces go to galleries. Mack also produces commercial work—often reliefs and sculptures—for businesses.

These days you don’t have to cross the moat to enter Camelot. In fact, you can’t. The drawbridge for this masonry building in Bloomington is reserved for the king and queen of the castle, artist Bill Mack and his wife Deb. Regular folk park in back and enter through a side entrance, which is what we did when we dropped by the Macks’ gallery, studio, storage, and office space in mid-February to poke around what we’d heard was a singular collection. Abe Lincoln’s hair. Picassos stacked like cordwood. What’s left of the original 1923 Hollywood sign. A 74-year-old Minneapolis native, Bill Mack gained notoriety in the contemporary art world of the 1970s and 1980s with his relief sculptures. Today his commissions include works for the NBA, MLB, and NFL, in their Halls of Fame. And when he hasn’t been working, we’re told, he’s been collecting. A lot. Come step into Camelot with us and see for yourself.