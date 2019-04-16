Explore the Treasures in Camelot Castle

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Bill Mack
From the Bloomington warehouse and workshop he calls Camelot, Mack churns out art with a small team of apprentices and assistants. Some pieces go to galleries. Mack also produces commercial work—often reliefs and sculptures—for businesses.
These days you don’t have to cross the moat to enter Camelot. In fact, you can’t. The drawbridge for this masonry building in Bloomington is reserved for the king and queen of the castle, artist Bill Mack and his wife Deb. Regular folk park in back and enter through a side entrance, which is what we did when we dropped by the Macks’ gallery, studio, storage, and office space in mid-February to poke around what we’d heard was a singular collection. Abe Lincoln’s hair. Picassos stacked like cordwood. What’s left of the original 1923 Hollywood sign. A 74-year-old Minneapolis native, Bill Mack gained notoriety in the contemporary art world of the 1970s and 1980s with his relief sculptures. Today his commissions include works for the NBA, MLB, and NFL, in their Halls of Fame. And when he hasn’t been working, we’re told, he’s been collecting. A lot. Come step into Camelot with us and see for yourself.
The most unusual item in Mack’s collection? Maybe the building that houses it. He dubbed his castle Camelot after its original tenant, a tony 1960s steakhouse.
Warhol, Picasso, Miró: Mack’s office presents a shotgun blast of originals from best-selling 20th century masters. Talking art and commerce, the art deco desk once belonged to travel-industry titan Curt Carlson.
Bill Mack was a longtime friend of the late St. Paul–born artist LeRoy Neiman. The most notable Neiman piece is the Jack Nicklaus portrait that graced a Golf Digest annual in 1973. Mack displays the cover on the coffee table below it.
Mack modeled the Hobey Baker Memorial Award —honoring the best player in college hockey—after Steve Christoff, a 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medalist. A tiger and a polar bear guard the prototype.
Among Mack’s most widely seen pieces are the heroic-scale bronzes, commemorating historic Minnesota Twins, which surround Target Field. We found the maquettes scattered with other miscellany on a side table in the conference room.
A portrait of the artist as a young knight. The painting—a gift from an old artist friend—was hidden in Mack’s workshop.
Here, a painting of Marilyn Monroe covers one piece of the Hollywood sign. Her lipstick is showcased below.
Mack is smitten with the stars of Hollywood’s golden age—Marilyn Monroe, most of all. He displays her name-change paperwork behind his desk. But the real prize are these privacy gates, taken from her Brentwood, California, home.