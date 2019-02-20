× Expand Photo by Josh Grubbs Cabin Fever Survival Guide

Welcome to February, when all good Minnesotans are frozen between our love of winter and a strong desire to get it behind us. Spring break is weeks away, and the daffodils are all still snug in their icy beds. By now, you have likely developed a case of cabin fever—the condition that sets in just about this time each year.

The good news? We’ve got prescriptions to ease the pain. Treatments that stimulate your brain, body, and sense of adventure. So put down that remote, gather your mates, and hit the road.

These twin towns are filled with just what you need.

Condition: The Stircrazies

Overview: Those affected by this highly contagious virus are impacted on both a physical and psychological level. They have an overwhelming feeling of confinement brought on by staring at the same four walls. Nervous energy causes the afflicted to do strange things like rearrange the living room furniture, clean multiple closets, and become addicted to Netflix and other similar visual stimulants. In extreme cases, all members of the immediate family sit in separate rooms, each on individual electronic devices, adversely impacting access to much-needed fun and family bonding time.

Symptom Checker

Alphabetizing the spice drawer

Re-watching all seven seasons of Game of Thrones

Cataloging digital photos

Packing, unpacking, and repacking for upcoming trip to the tropics

Treatments

Cooking Cure: Now that your spices have been alphabetized, fight the stircrazies with actual stirring in classes through Kitchen Window (Calhoun Square). From Fundamentals of Modern Sauces to Basic Knife Skills, and Thai Favorites to Minnesota Small Plates, the options will feed your fever. With more than 60 classes available at three locations, Cooks of Crocus Hill (North Loop, St. Paul, and Stillwater) has kids offerings, baking and confections classes, date nights, and libations courses. Plus, several for Valentine’s Day.

VR: You may know it as virtual reality, but when suffering from a case of the stircrazies it’s more like a dose of virtual recovery. The Twin Cities is having a bit of a boon with more and more facilities popping up that provide a form of escapism. The REM5 Virtual Reality Laboratory experience in St. Louis Park offers food and beverage plus educational and heath and wellness VR, in addition to the more expected sporting and game programs. Whereas the mother of all malls (MOA) is home to three (and counting) VR concepts: 5D Extreme Attraction by Matrix Technology; SMAAASH, where you can virtually create your own VR roller coaster and race a drone; or XD Ride, in which you can navigate a VR maze. If you crave the feeling of leaving town, FlyOver America offers as-real-as-it-gets tours of U.S. landmarks and natural wonders via virtual flight technology.

Flora Therapy: There is nothing like digging your hands in the dirt or planning next season’s garden to remind you that an end is in sight. Classes abound at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, as well as the multiple locations of Bachman’s stores. If your particular ailment calls for a field trip, the folks at Tangletown Gardens (Minneapolis) offer a succulent workshop and greenhouse tour at their farm in Plato, Minnesota, on February 16 (call 612-822-4769 for details).

Crafting Cocktail: You like cocktails? You like making crafts? When combined, it’s a potent regimen. Enter Upstairs Circus (125 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.), where the DIY crafting workshop meets cocktail bar. Belly up to the bar with friends for the happiest of happy hours and use your hands to make something for yourself. Peruse the cocktail menu followed by the project menu to create leather goods, wooden wares, jewelry, and more. Instruction and supplies included. Reservations recommended. Also check out the Craft and Cocktails Series at the American Swedish Institute (Minneapolis).

For Extreme Cases

Those suffering from a serious case of the stircrazies should feed this form of cabin fever with a trip to an escape room. The change of venue will get the circulation going and stimulate the brain, breaking the spell that can lead to hibernation. The Escape Game at MOA will immerse sufferers in scenarios such as The Heist, Prison Break, Gold Rush, or Mission: Mars. The end result will provide a sense of accomplishment and, in turn, help restore confidence that, yes indeed, all synapses are snapping. And if one escape isn’t enough, consider Mission Manor (861 Hennepin Ave. E.) or Escape the Room (923 Nicollet Ave.) in downtown Minneapolis.

Multivita-MN Cures

’Tis the season for the flu, colds, and worse. Supplementing your normal diet with vitamins and minerals can help boost your immunity to cabin fever and the dreaded stircrazies. To help combat the condition, we recommend heavy doses of minerals in varying forms.

FlannelJax’s - The current craze of axe throwing is a clear indication of the need to let off steam. The goal is to hurl an axe at a target on the wall. So, channel your inner Paul Bunyan, don the plaid, and show your fellow lumber Jacks and Jills that deep inside you are capable of kickin’ some axe. And, crazy enough, it serves beer and wine. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul. Other axe-throwing facilities include Bad Axe Throwing in Northeast Minneapolis, Big Axes Hurling Hall at Big Thrill Factory locations in Minnetonka and Oakdale, as well as within Victoria Burrow.

Northern Clay Center - When the outdoors are frozen solid, wrapping your fingers around wads of pliable clay can be very therapeutic. Classes abound for nearly all ages and experience levels. Working with slabs of clay, throwing pots, learning the glazing process, and creating pottery and other objects will stimulate your senses and inner creativity. (There’s a Pottery Punch Card for teens.) 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Mpls. Also check out classes and workshops at Dock 6 Pottery, named a Martha Stewart American Made Award finalist. 4206 E. 34th St., Mpls.

TopGolf Minneapolis - With no putting greens in sight, a trip to this triple-decker driving range is just what the doctor ordered. Swing an iron from one of 100-plus climate-controlled hitting bays and watch your golf ball pierce the winter air. Then enjoy beer, burgers, and more as you fantasize about the arrival of spring. 6420 Camden Ave. N., Brooklyn Center

Condition: Kid Couch-Potatoitus

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Victoria Burrow

Overview: Also known as “Kid-Melting-into-Sofa Syndrome,” this is a common malady wherein children resigned to eternal winter melancholically record more button pushes on the TV remote than actual steps. Born in the deepest recesses of winter, when snow and cold are no longer novel concepts worth blindly running out into to play for hours at a time, Kid couch-potatoitus can lead to semi-permanent television blindness and, in rare cases, a complete neural reset wherein synapses only fire when SpongeBob is on.

Symptom Checker

Tendinitis of TV-remote thumb

Sofa butt, AKA “numb rump”

Quietly mumbling SpongeBob quotes at family meals

Going to the bathroom only on the hour and half-hour

Treatments

Courtesy of Vertical Endeavors Vertical Endeavors

Summit a Crag: The planar Twin Cities might be a topographical nonstarter for mountain climbers, but we have more than our fair share of manmade monoliths to help knock the couch off your kid’s butt. Most belong to the Vertical Endeavors empire, which now has four local spots to the tune of 60,000-plus square feet of climbing area (Mpls., St. Paul, Bloomington, and a new bouldering gym in Prospect Park). Other local indoor climberies include REI’s Pinnacle Climbing Wall (Bloomington), the Minneapolis Bouldering Project (North Loop area), and the Minnesota Climbing Co-op (NE Mpls.).

Soar Indoors: Indoor skydiving facility iFLY, in Minnetonka, creates enough sensory overload in 60 seconds to undo the knot that it took your television and couch 60 days to tie in your child. The vertical wind tunnel, which almost exactly mimics the experience of skydiving free fall, can accommodate kids as young as 3 and people of any skill level, as all flights are undertaken with an instructor as co-pilot.

Swerve and Score: Knock some sense back into your kids, literally, by taking them out for a few games of WhirlyBall in Maple Grove. In the fantastical world of WhirlyBall—a mash-up of lacrosse, basketball, hockey, and demolition derby—players try to score balls using scoops, whilst riding in super-speedy and highly maneuverable bumper cars. You can book courts for private matchups or throw in on a game with others.

Bring TV to Life: Sometimes the best medicine for too much TV is more TV. Do it by ripping your little couch barnacle off the cushions and taking them to one of the local gyms that bring the insane obstacle courses from American Ninja Warrior to life. At places like Conquer Ninja Gym (Eden Prairie, Woodbury, Blaine, and Burnsville), Obstacle Academy (Edina), and Five Star Ninja Warrior (Roseville), you master the same sorts of swinging, jumping, diving, and climbing challenges as the show, but without the shame of on-camera defeat.

Flip Out: Put their legs back to work, and yours, with a journey to one of the myriad trampoline gyms springing up around town. Sky Zone (several metro locations), Rockin’ Jump (Eagan), AirMaxx (Eden Prairie), Zero Gravity (Mounds View), and Urban Air (Coon Rapids) are a few such glorious lands where the floors seem to be constructed entirely out of trampolines.

For Extreme Cases

Double the effectiveness of your prescription by making it a family staycation. For places like Great Wolf Lodge that means booking an on-site hotel (or Radisson Blu at MOA). Other east and west metro treatments noted in these pages give you latitude to try places such as Wayzata’s The Hotel Landing or Lora in Stillwater. Additional retreats designed for full rest and recuperation can be found in Sweet Escapes.

Multivita-MN Cures

When healing what’s ailing your fam necessitates more than just a silver bullet, you’ll have to find a cure-all space. A visit to one of these multi-functionary spots should clear your Kid couch-potatoitus right up.

Victoria Burrow - Drive west to Victoria, where its new hipster-woodsman–style fun house is a playtime potpourri with virtual reality experiences, axe throwing, a Multicade-slinging arcade, and 18 holes of actually-pretty-challenging mini golf. (The grub and grog is solid too.) 7999 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Great Wolf Lodge - The artist formerly known as the Water Park of America (Bloomington) has a lazy river, wave pool, surf simulator, splash pad, and a bunch of multistory, stomach-dropping slides. But the real medicine at Great Wolf is that there’s also a ropes course, a climbing wall, an arcade, and a mini bowling alley. 1700 American Blvd. E., Bloomington

Can Can Wonderland - Artsy mini golf, somewhat-shabby vintage pinball machines, and twisted takes on carnival foods abound at St. Paul’s good-times emporium. And, while that alone would be all the balm a couch-ridden kid should need, in February it’s adding a choose-your-own-adventure–style riddle room experience. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul

Mall of America - The old standbyof midwinter blues–busting medications is just as effective now as it was when it opened in the early ’90s. In fact, with an even gnarlier amusement park(think park-spanning zipline), a just-opened ice rink, an indoor go-kart track at SMAAASH, and even a Shake Shack, MOA’s potency is only getting higher.

Condition: Debilitating Doldrums

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Marty's

Overview: Also known as “I Give Up-itis,” this whole-body assailing syndrome is most notably identified by an overwhelming feeling of “blegh” followed by an insatiable desire to curl up in a ball and never return to anything resembling a prone position again. The earliest symptoms, occasional napping accompanied by a couple of extra pounds, begin appearing immediately following the autumnal equinox, but the most sinister aspects of the disorder can sometimes take months to metastasize. If a blank stare, slumped shoulders, dry, itchy skin, and an overall lack of desire to groom set in, and caffeine can’t even keep you awake long enough to finish a movie, you might be suffering from a more severe case of this Midwestern malady.

Symptom Checker

Habitual napping (eyes are closed more than open during daylight hours)

Excess carb lust

Lizard-like skin

Razornesia (forgetting when and how to shave; common regardless of gender)

Treatments

Apathy Antidote: Bringing your body back to life after zombie-level lounging may require extreme measures. Get your heart rate (and feet!) up with an aerial fitness class, or try a bungee routine at The Aviary (201 SE 6th St., Mpls. and 118 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka), offering workouts to improve flexibility, build strength, and help get your body spring break–ready.

Immersive Detox: Sometimes the only way to rid yourself of lingering lethargy is to exorcise it from your body. So, throw on those Sorels and head to Deephaven (stat) for a deep soak in a Curative Bath suited to your body’s needs at Fusion Lifespa (18142 Minnetonka Blvd.). Choose the “mustard detox” to alkalize and purify, relieve joint pain, and alleviate fatigue, or the “herbal detox” to renew energy, drive out a winter cold, increase metabolism, and ease muscle aches. For added relief, combine this cure with one of five AromaFusion massage options, a hot stone massage, or a therapeutic cupping massage. (You’ll thank us in the morning.)

Breathing Exercises: Though you may feel bloated from consuming salty chips while in a prone state, salt can also have therapeutic qualities known as halotherapy. At The Salt Cave in Minneapolis (4811 Nicollet Ave. S.), you can sit in a room constructed of Himalayan crystal salt to improve your outlook, chase away your case of extreme doldrums, and help with other ailments and conditions. You can also try guided meditation or group yoga to maximize the benefits. If you still can’t get enough sodium, schedule a pedicure followed by a massage in the salt room at the aptly named SALT in St. Louis Park (3947 Excelsior Blvd.).

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Truce

Diet Overhaul: For a boost of energy—and perhaps an added glow inside out—introduce some color into your dietary regimen. Consider fruit and veggie concoctions from the likes of Vibe Organic Juice Bar (4720 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park); Truce in Uptown (1428 W. 32nd St., Mpls.), North Loop (120 1st Ave. N.), and Wayzata (821 E. Lake St., Mpls.); or Green Bee Juicery in Minneapolis (1526 E. 46th St.) and at Keg and Case (928 W. 7th St.,St. Paul).

For Extreme Cases

Should you become so listless that you can’t even bother to reach for the remote, there is a remedy: Cocoon Wellness Pod. The egg-shaped chamber delivers a dose of infrared light and heat to boost circulation and induce sweat. According to the pros, infrared lights activate and start raising the body’s core temp, firing up hyperthermic conditioning. As you warm up, blood circulates faster, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles, while lactic acid buildups and toxins vacate via sweat. And like all good remedies, it’s made in Minnesota. BzBodyFitness, 7000 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie

Multivita-MN Cures

It’s not uncommon with this condition to “let yourself go.” Symptoms diminish quickly when those affected seek local therapies to nourish the mind, body, and spirit. With proper nutrients and a much-needed recharge, many report a renewed spring in their step and enough energy to actually make it to spring.

Marty’s by Jon Charles - Within MartinPatrick3, the retro-style barber shop tucked in a cozy, sunlit corner provides instant relief just by walking in the door. Once nestled in a chair, face wrapped in a hot towel, you may be inspired to rid your face completely of excessive facial hair, or at the very least tighten up a beastly beard. 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls.

ReVamp Salonspa - Acute cases of the doldrums may require a double dose of pampering with a 4 Hands Facial. This 60-minute service includes not one but two technicians performing a custom facial and a body massage that will leave your dull winter skin fresh and nourished. 2910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.

Lili Salon Spa - When that winter smile leaves you feeling like your face may crack, call an esthetician. At this Galleria spa, the Vitamin C Facial taps the properties of the ascorbic acid to help restore and hydrate.

Brow Chic - After pulling your winter cap down low and your cuddle blanket up high, you may not have noticed you need a little help getting those caterpillars under control. Let the bona fide eyebrow gurus come to your rescue. 945 NE Broadway St., Mpls., and 1585 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Condition: Midwinter Molting

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Drag Brunch

Overview: Typical Northern conditions mean that a healthy layer of thick fleece or goose down is usually secured in place on the human body, via connective zippers, Velcro, bungee cords, and other fibers. In some cases, where the patient has been encased in said protective layers for an absurdly extended period of time, a lack of sun exposure and much-needed vitamin D can cause a parka prolapse and midwinter molting. In such cases, the patient finds these added layers falling down, or slipping out of place. In extreme cases, this is accompanied by the emission of a barbaric yawp, typically vocalized when the fallen layers are left behind as the patient streaks across a frozen lake.

Symptom Checker

Calling a restaurant to ask if its patio is open

Obsessive trolling of Expedia flight deals

Inappropriate use of running in shorts in sub-40-degree weather

Physical removal of personages from health club hot tubs at closing time

Treatments

Tiki Tonic: Getting an island cure can be as easy as quipping, “Hey, bartender!” Tiki drinks are all the rage, and that means you can spend some hours feeling like you’re beachside. Of course, you’ll report to Psycho Suzi’s (1900 NE Marshall St., Mpls.), where you can drink through the tiki tacky mug collection or dig into Leilani’s Fire Bowl, which “typically” serves 2–4. But even places such as The Lexington (1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul) offer a respite, with tiki happy hour drinks like the Blue Scorpion and the Zombie alongside Polynesian spare ribs.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hai Hai

Eat Greens Among Greens: Restaurants with plants on the menu and plants on the floor are like a double dose of chloro-healing. Stop in at Hai Hai in Northeast (2121 University Ave. NE, Mpls.), where under the swaths of palm fronds you can nip into Balinese cauliflower with more than a little kick. At Grand Cafe (3804 Grand Ave., Mpls.), plants elegantly dot the space, while the back wall is a full mural of lush green, serving as a brunch backdrop for devouring avocado toast. Or, tuck into the famous veggie sandwich whilst you plot the garden of six months hence at Patrick’s Bakery & Café, located directly inside Bachman’s (6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.).

Courtesy of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities YMCA

Warm Your Core: When the fleece fails, divert to spandex. The new downtown Douglas Dayton YMCA at Gaviidae (651 Nicollet Mall) is full of fellow patients who are opting for less clothing—and loving it. Heat-generating activities, such as the innovative multisensory Fitscape classes or the heated yoga and meditation studio, will help you recognize that skin you’re in again. In cases of needing to shed more clothing, bypass the yoga studio and choose the heated pool.

Artificial Sun Application: While the real sun evades, dipping out of sight before happy hour, you can get a full-body tan applied by a trained professional, providing a little glow that is more than a Band-Aid. The Glow Lounge (St. Paul and Edina) has heated airbrush tanning, because they know where we live. And the techs at goGLOW (goglow.co) make house calls that include a pH balancing spray, which the real sun would never do for you.

Submerge + GTFO: Humidity is the friend of the midwinter molters, and what’s more humid than an indoor pool? Join the bobbers at Northland Scuba in Eden Prairie. Not only do they offer full scuba certification and dive training, but they arrange dive trips all around the world. Setting your sights on the October 2019 Grand Cayman trip seems like a way to get through March.

For Extreme Cases

It is recommended that extreme cases attempt a quantum climate leap. This is achieved with total mind and body submersion in alternate climates, particularly those of the tropical nature. Immersion in manmade environments can provide immediate relief—especially those filled with the sounds of birds chirping. Suggestions include: St. Paul’s Como Conservatory, where lush green plants emit actual oxygen, or the Tropics Trail at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, which features actual water and animals that are neither ice nor fish.

Multivita-MN Cures

You don’t need a multivitamin, you just need one: vitamin D. Here are safe havens for those who find themselves temporarily paralyzed by the path of a sunbeam.

Union Rooftop - While other rooftops hibernate under blankets of snow, Union blazes on. There are no long shadows when you’re at the top of the town under a glass dome, and if you happen to catch one of the popular Flip Phone DragBrunch shows . . . all the hotter. 731 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.

Altitude Observation Bar - The new Intercontinental Hotel at MSP International Airport sports a perfect place to spend sunrise to sunset. Located on the 12th floor, the lounge provides a 180-degree glassed-in view that stretches from Minneapolis toSt. Paul and beyond. You might even convince yourself that you don’t need to get on one of those planes. 5005 Glumack Dr., Mpls.

Penny’s Coffee - The administration of caffeinated products is a boost to those who suffer, and this downtown coffee haunt has a triple-dose cure. Great brewed beverages, healthy snacks, and giant floor-to-ceiling windows in front of which you can park your laptop all day. 100 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

Bar Lurcat - Nothing beats the full-height, south-facing windows of this Loring Park icon. Bonus: It’s featuring monthly Voyage menus which transport you culinarily to other locales, even as you remote-start your car from your seat. 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls.

Meritage - Grab a perch in the sun-filled bar, slurp a dozen oysters, savor the bubbles from a glass of Champagne, and then close your eyes and pretend you’re in Paris. Springtime will be here in no time. 410 St. Peter St., St. Paul