The Burgeoning Apartment Buildings of Downtown Minneapolis

From the fifth-floor windows of the Mpls.St.Paul Magazine offices in downtown Minneapolis, I can see the brown on brown on black facade of the Edition Apartments, a posh new development directly across the park from U.S. Bank Stadium. Barely a block west, the arm of a cloud-scraping tower crane rotates resolutely through the fog.

And if not for the twin spires of the Wells Fargo buildings (themselves new and sitting atop apartments), I’d be able to see the cubist outlines of at least a dozen other multifamily buildings dotting the suddenly populous Mill District. Echoing in the distance, I can hear the steady metallic drumbeat of a piledriver slamming yet another I-beam down, down, down into the earth.

Welcome to post-recession Minneapolis—population, well . . . rising. After peaking at more than 500,000 in the mid-1950s and dropping to an estimated low of 362,090 in 1997, the city’s population began to balloon. By 2017, it had reached nearly 425,000. St. Paul’s growth curve hasn’t lagged far behind, going from roughly 285,000 in 2010 to nearly 310,000 in 2017.

One reason for that demographic spike has been immigration growth. The other? Those relentless piledriver strikes on the deep foundations of new apartment buildings. Yet how long can this boom go on—and how will we know when it’s over?

It may help, first, to figure out what started the racket. “Right after the recession, investors had cash parked on the sidelines and they were looking for places to invest it,” says Mary Bujold, president of Maxfield Research and Consulting, a Golden Valley–based real estate think tank. “It got dumped into real estate pretty fast, and mostly into multifamily housing.”

That’s not wholly unprecedented. In fact, according to Bujold, this same thing happened with newly independent baby boomers in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when there were “tons and tons of apartments being built”—just not in the urban core. The boomers’ boom occurred in first-ring suburbs like Golden Valley, Maplewood, and St. Louis Park, where, not coincidentally, many renters ended up buying houses. What’s ironic about today’s urban influx is that it’s not just the boomers’ kids who want to move downtown. Bujold points out that, once they become empty nesters, it’s the boomers themselves.

So how many apartments are we talking about, anyway? In March, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal tallied up some 35,000 new units in the Twin Cities in the last decade. Another 13,000 should come online by 2020.

Yet even with that projection, apartment vacancy rates hover in the 3 percent range. And the city’s wonkily pro-density Minneapolis 2040 Plan effectively will do away with single-family zoning.

What’s working against the never-ending real estate expansion? Bujold points to rising interest rates, pricier land, tariffs on construction materials like steel, and worker shortages. All these factors drive up the cost of building. That, in turn, pushes already gilded rents to prohibitively gilded levels.

Bujold has started to spot one indicator that the high-end rental market may be cooling. Instead of clutching the first lease they see, prospective renters, she says, appear to be “hopping around to new properties trying to get the best move-in deal.” Free parking, a free month of rent, private helipad.

On the phone with Bujold, watching that crane cut the sky, a question occurs to me: Has this boom made the city a better place to live?

“It’s good from a standpoint of having a more vibrant downtown,” Bujold says. “It’s good from a standpoint of housing more workers for downtown. And Minneapolis gets more property tax from new apartment development.”

Bujold pauses long enough for us both to hear a few strikes of a distant piledriver.

She continues, “But is this a panacea for everything? Absolutely not.”