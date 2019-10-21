Brian Oake Launches New Podcast

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Brian Oake

Soon enough, fans of Brian Oake will get to hear his signature booming voice again—this time in podcast form.

The former Current personality and co-host of morning rush-hour show “Oake and Riley in the Morning” parted ways with MPR about two months ago, when Oake published a social media rant after getting kicked out of a Palace show with his daughter. Many called for his immediate return to The Current. Others weren’t so generous. Now, Oake is leaving traditional radio behind for the first time in his 25-year career—and he has no idea what to expect, or where he stands with his former listeners.

When we met up with Oake a few weeks before the show’s tentative November launch, he was still looking at studios. He had recently landed on a for-now name (The Brian Oake Show), and set up an exploratory model: He’ll air on streaming services roughly three times a week, with live music aspects one or twice a month. There will be guests, there will be music, there will be conversations about anything and everything. There might even be a non-bleeped word every now and then. Maybe, someday, there will be a co-host. But that’s all—like Oake’s life right now—open to change and evolution. No one really knows what’s next for the former radio host. Least of all him.

MSP: So you're making the move to digital. How did this come about?

Oake: I've been doing radio in the Twin Cities for more than 25 years now. And apart from a little break between stations, I’ve really worked nonstop. Always in drive-time, either morning or afternoon, and I liked it. I recently parted ways with the good people at Minnesota Public Radio, specifically The Current, and didn't really know what the future held. Then Sean Barnard reached out to me, and he’s helped launch some of the most successful podcasts to ever come out of Minnesota. I've known him for years, I trust him, I have faith in his abilities, and so I decided this is something we should do. To be honest, having never done a podcast, I knew it would be hard to adapt to new technologies. And it's a glutted market. Ten years ago, it would have been interesting to be like, oh, you're an early podcaster, but there's so much out there right now.

What’s the basis of the show?

I'll talk about the news of the day. It'll occasionally get a little goofy. It's not going to be a shock-jock thing, I'm not going to be dropping F-bombs every other sentence. That being said, if one pops out, no harm, no foul. I don't want to offend anybody, but I do want to challenge everybody. The only reason this is exciting and holds appeal for me, because it is brand-new territory, is that it's got to be interesting. Obviously, I’m going to talk to as many musicians as possible. But I want to talk to newscasters, politicians, architects, anthropologists, scientists. I love science. The bottom line is, if someone’s not interesting to talk to, the segment isn’t going to make the cut. But a lot of that's on me, it's about asking the right questions and doing your homework. I’ll need to do more homework than ever before. And it's daunting, but that's what's exciting to me. It's been a while since I've challenged myself this hard, and it's nice to see if I’m still up to the task.

What's most challenging about this venture for you?

I always worked at a music station, where 75 percent of the content is music, 10 percent is commercials—or maybe more when I worked at commercial stations—and I only had to fill, like, four minutes. Now I have to find a way to make half an hour, 40 minutes, an hour compelling. Throughout my career, I've probably interviewed 700, maybe 1,000 artists. And some of them are brilliant artists; the music is startling and stunning and you sit there in awe—and they're terrible to talk to. Not because they're bad people, but not everyone's good at every single thing. So you boil the interview down to a few minutes and let the music do the talking. But then, I've also interviewed musicians whose music is pretty good, and they've been some of my favorite people I've talked to in my professional career. That's the thing about pre-recording it, editing becomes a crucial part. The whole bottom line is you've got to create a destination. It's not just podcasts, which is already a glutted market. There's still YouTubers, there's still television, there's still radio, people still have their own music in their cars, sometimes people don't want to hear anybody talk. You have to create something that's worthwhile.

How are you funding it?

We have a Patreon account coming shortly. I have to figure out if enough people care about what I've done, or my legacy in this town, to put money on this. Will five people contribute, or 500? There's no way to know. Now, that's not our long-term funding model. But the people who get in on the ground floor will hopefully have perks. Let's say we do a live music element once or twice a month like we’re hoping, with great local bands at a small venue. It won't be open to the public; the people who are invited will be the early adopters. Sean and I also want this show to have a social conscience. The show isn't going to be about crusading for one cause, but when we do the Patreon account, 5 percent of every dime we raise is going to go to a cause, and I’d like to put it to a vote for those who contribute.

What do you think your listener base will be? Do you think people in this town still want to listen to you in the wake of what happened with The Current?

That's the crux of the entire thing. Since the end of my last job, the outpouring of support has bene overwhelming. Now, does that translate to people downloading and listening to your podcast on the regular, which is where the value lies for sponsors? I don't really know. I hope that I have, over the course of my career, engendered enough interest and trust in the people of this community that they'll at least give it a shot. That’s still incumbent upon me to provide quality content and make it interesting. So, do I think they will? Damn, I hope so. There's no way to know until you do it, and that's why I'm nervous about a Patreon account. I don't want to abuse anyone's trust or goodwill, and I don't want them to invest in something that's not going to be good. All I can say is what I've done over the last 25 years, I will continue to do, and I will explore parameters I haven't been able to explore doing radio. I don't know exactly what those are, but I'm going to try to find them. I want to be challenging without being offensive, I want to be able to talk about things that I've never been able to talk about before.

Do you feel like your former listeners are in the podcast demographic?

I don't really know. More than I originally thought there were. If you're providing quality content, I think people will go there. I'm 51 years old, and I would say there are some people my age who adopted and figured it out, but there are a great number my age who say, oh, I'll just throw on whatever. It's a new world for them, but it's a world that's changing I guess time will tell—I'm either going to have to convince people my age they have to listen, or I'm going to find a way to make this appealing to a broader demo than I've ever had to before. And I'm guessing it's the second one, not the first.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. For updates on The Brian Oake Show, follow @OakeShow on Twitter.