Brian Oake Is Gone from The Current

News broke this past weekend that 89.3 The Current and Brian Oake had parted ways. The details were kept short and vague, but circumstances allude to a since-deleted Facebook post that Oake wrote following an incident with his daughter at the Tenacious D concert on July 31 at the Palace Theatre. According to the Star Tribune:

"According to his post, a staffer at the Palace Theatre escorted the two out after Oake’s daughter was caught taking a sip from his drink. He contended his daughter was simply taking ice out of the otherwise empty cup to stave off the heat, and he publicly called out the First Avenue/Palace staffer who ousted them. He expressed remorse about that post in subsequent social-media messages."

Now, a petition has been started to reinstate the host. As of this writing, it's sitting at 1,800 signatures, speaking to the devoted following he's accumulated over his career.

"Brian Oake is a vital member of The Current’s on air staff," the petition reads. "His mistake is not a justification for his termination. Bring him back on the air."

Speculation continued from there.

"Jill and Brian have been part of my morning routine for several years. The Current will leave a very big hole without Brian. I'm also associated with a very special group because of the morning show. This group is bonded through music, shared interests, and the chemistry between Jill and Brian. Please reconsider." - Gretchen Gallagher Weinstein

“Brian Oake was absolutely adored by a ton of people listening to the Current, even though sometimes we didn't like the slightly more commercial direction the Current was taking. Mr Oake is intelligent, funny, and most importantly loves music with a passion, which is why we love him. I have been a sustaining member of the Current since I moved back to MN 7 years ago, and I was previously an MPR member before I moved away. I am going to protest in the pocketbook. It was such a mistake to fire him over this, and I hope The Current regrets it.” ‑ SamuraiBunny

“Don't for a second think First Ave doesn't have their act together politically. A toss out the door is anonymous and if it was Oake or not they probably wouldn't have noticed. It was his social post and mention of it online that caused this. You can't slam a sponsor and partner like that. MPR is a business, make no mistake.” - Goldencro

"Unless there was a TON more that occurred which hasn’t been reported, this is a sad overreaction. Not only is Brian Oake without a job (his dream job), we Current listeners pay the price as well. Find a way to mend fences and get Oake and Riley back on the air." - Jeff Engel

"Brian's music experience and knowledge was a key asset to the Current and a main reason why I listened. We all make mistakes, but let's put a stop to this trend of responding to errors with atomic bombs. Try a sense of measure. Let him make it right. My support will be in jeopardy if I find I listen less." - Michael Hopfenspirger

And of course, this whole crisis could have been averted if the show happened to be across the border:

“Wouldn’t have happened in Wisconsin. Kids under 21 can order drinks where they are sold in bars and restaurants if accompanied by parents, no age restriction stated. Seems like there’s maybe a little more to the story. I don’t know about the adage everything happens for a reason but who knows. Too bad at any rate.” - Billbee123