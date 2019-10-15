Brandi Carlile to Open The Fillmore With 3 Back-to-Back Shows

× Expand Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com Brandi Carlile Brandi Carlile attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Back in August, it was announced that the Twin Cities' newest concert venue, The Fillmore Minneapolis, is opening in the North Loop come February, and press got a hard hat tour of the space as it was undergoing construction. Now, the venue has announced its first shows to coincide with its grand opening.

On February 12, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform three nights of back-to-back shows to debut the new stage. After those performances, Minneapolis's own Motion City Soundtrack has two nights booked, and Ty Dolla $ign (who seems to feature on a new song every day) is capping off the venue's first week in operation.

“We’re proud to announce an exciting and diverse list of artists for our opening lineup to the music-loving community of Minneapolis,” senior promoter Tamsen Preston said in a press release. “The attention and time we’ve taken to invest in building something special and unique will all be worth it when fans experience their favorite artists inside this amazing new venue. The sound system we are putting in and the sight lines are really just incredible.”

Other notables names on the horizon? The ska pioneers Sublime with Rome are on the books, as are late 90s/early 00s hip hop group Three 6 Mafia (remember that Oscar they won?) and the nu metal rock band Evanescence.

It would appear from the lineup that The Fillmore is trying to rope in the older-millennial demographic, who'd appreciate an easier night out with its chandeliers and lounge areas. People who want to enjoy a show that's not, as it was put during the previous press conference, in "a little black box."

The Fillmore expects to put on around 175 concerts and events a year, and is operated by Live Nation, the promoter that also runs Dinkytown's Varsity Theater and produces bigger stadium shows in the cities, like at Target Center, The Armory, U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Xcel Energy Center. Expect stiff competition from First Avenue, that's been making moves to leave a bigger cultural footprint around town.

Interesting to note the few local artists featured: Motion City Soundtrack, Jonny Lang, 23-year-old Rochester native Yung Gravy, and Jon Wayne and The Pain. There are also just three female-fronted acts scheduled so far (by my count Carlile, Hayley Kiyoko, and Amy Lee of Evanescence) out of 22. It doesn't seem representative in either sense to me, but there's still a lot of space in the calendar to fill in the months ahead.

All of the shows will go on sale this Friday, at which point ticket prices will also be available. Check out the full opening lineup below.

Concerts Coming to The Fillmore Minneapolis

2/12: Brandi Carlile – Grand Opening Show – Trio is performing

2/13: Brandi Carlile – Grand Opening Show – Full band

2/14: Brandi Carlile – Grand Opening Show – Full band performing XOBC

2/15: Motion City Soundtrack

2/16: Motion City Soundtrack

2/17: Ty Dolla $ign

2/21: Yung Gravy

2/22: $uicideboy$

2/27: Buddy Guy

2/28: Rüfüs Du Sol

3/3: Hayley Kiyoko

3/4: Sublime with Rome, w/Jon Wayne and The Pain

3/7: Three 6 Mafia

3/12: LANCO

3/13: The Revivalists

3/20: The Floozies w/ SunSquabi

3/21: Dillon Francis

3/27: Yultron Presents “RAVE PROM” with special guests

3/28: Hippie Sabotage

4/10: The Disco Biscuits

4/11: The Disco Biscuits

4/17: Jonny Lang

4/29: Citizen Cope

5/14: Evanescence