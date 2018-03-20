Boy George and Other ‘80s Faves to Perform at State Fair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair Life Tour featuring Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

Grab your scrunchies, pin your jeans: Boy George and Culture Club just signed on to perform at the Minnesota State Fair along with fellow 1980s pop stars the B-52s, and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey. It’s the stuff of high school mix tapes. Like, totally. (Stephanie March proudly admits TT was the first concert she attended sans parents. What was yours? Dish the details in the comments below.)

The “Life Tour” featuring Boy George and the gang hits the Grandstand on Monday, Sept. 3. Tickets, $35 and $45, go on sale on Friday, March 23. Tickets are already on sale for other Grandstand performers: