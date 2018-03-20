Boy George and Other ‘80s Faves to Perform at State Fair

×
Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair
Life Tour featuring Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey
Grab your scrunchies, pin your jeans: Boy George and Culture Club just signed on to perform at the Minnesota State Fair along with fellow 1980s pop stars the B-52s, and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey. It’s the stuff of high school mix tapes. Like, totally. (Stephanie March proudly admits TT was the first concert she attended sans parents. What was yours? Dish the details in the comments below.)
The “Life Tour” featuring Boy George and the gang hits the Grandstand on Monday, Sept. 3. Tickets, $35 and $45, go on sale on Friday, March 23. Tickets are already on sale for other Grandstand performers:
- truTV Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and $60.
- Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 and $49.
- The Beach Boys with special guest The Righteous Brothers, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. Tickets are $38.50.
- Sugarland: Still The Same 2018 Tour with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $57 and $67.
- Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018 with special guest Maren Morris, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 and $59.