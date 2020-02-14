Bong Joon Ho at the Walker

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center Bong Joon Ho

Three days before the director Bong Joon Ho spoke at the Walker Art Center’s 30th Anniversary Film Dialogue series, he made history at the Academy Awards. With four wins for his recent thriller, Parasite, including Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay, the film broke ground as the first non-English language film to receive the award for Best Picture.

In an interview with the Amazon Studios executive and former Variety critic Scott Foundas (after a pit stop at Moose and Sadie’s), Director Bong spoke at length about his life in South Korea, his formative years as a director, and his singular filmmaking style, after he walked on stage to a standing ovation and roaring applause. “Bong Joon Ho is truly a filmmaker who makes without boundaries,” curator Sheryl Mousley said in her introduction. But when asked about his reaction to the Oscar wins, he was humble.

“Frankly speaking, to be honest, I am still thinking about it,” he put it simply.

Before the event, the Walker held a series of retrospective screenings of Bong’s work. The screening marked the 30th anniversary of the museum's film dialogue series, that’s seen other filmmakers like the Coen Brothers, Ang Lee, Isabella Rossellini, and Clint Eastwood participate. The Walker said that it is compiling video to be available online soon.

“I grew up in a very unique household where they didn't play sports or go away for vacation, they just sat around and watched TV,” he said. “TV was my cinematheque.” In the conservative society under the 1970s and ‘80s South Korean dictatorship, a lot of what he watched on TV was censored and cut. When he was young, he began to imagine what was removed from movies like A Dog Day Afternoon, which sparked his interest in filmmaking.

He would soon sneak into his family’s living room at night to watch uncensored American classics on the U.S. military’s American Forces Korea Network, which didn’t offer subtitles. It wasn’t until he went to film school at Yonsei University in Seoul that he started studying “the Asian masters.”

“The American genre movies [are] in my blood,” Bong said. “I watched Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho when I was 8 years old.”

But American audiences are just catching on. His work has been heralded in his home country for decades: After a series of shorts, his first film Barking Dogs Never Bite was released in 2000 but his first break came with Memories of Murder three years later. He’d follow it up with The Host, his monster film that grossed over $78 million USD, and then go on to explore an intense familial relationship in Mother and the consequences and inhumanity of raising genetically modified Superpigs in Okja. Snowpiercer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, depicts the last survivors on Earth living on a non-stop train as a result of the second Ice Age. Weaving social commentary with intimate stories of families and the people at the bottom of society, he illuminates the problems of the whole system.

All things considered, Parasite might have the most low-key premise by Bong standards. Made with a smaller budget than Okja and Snowpiercer, with a Korean cast speaking their language, the dark comedic thriller features a family of grifters manage to scam jobs at a wealthy family’s estate, exploring the social stratification between the two. But in classic Bong fashion, nothing is as it seems, and the film escalates in tension and compounding twists.

The movie’s genre But he doesn’t think about tone when with the cast on set. Incorporating elements of Hitchcock-level suspense, the “graceful, but simple and beautiful” sweeping moments of ‘70s Spielberg, and slapstick, his films repeatedly defy expectations of genre, and reveal the limits of a society by focusing on characters on the fringes of it, at times taking dystopian glances at the near-future.

It's a disposition that comes naturally. “We never talk about tone on set, we just keep shooting,” he said.

For the personality of the creature in his Jaws-inspired monster movie The Host, an integral main character of the film, he even thought of Steve Buscemi. “He was the reference of it,” he joked. “Someone who gets hurt a lot and gets grouchy.” Bong had only 120 shots to actually depict the monster with CGI, a number constantly in the back of his mind throughout the production.

Bong grew out of a generation of South Korean directors–Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong, Hong Sang-soo–and they were among a contingent of South Koreans to truly be exposed to global filmmaking. He began filming with a Super 8 camera when he was 22. “The generation is the very first of Korean cinephiles,” he said, as his contemporaries studied and collected the movies they could get ahold of.

During the Q&A afterward, one man in attendance thanked Bong for attending on behalf of Minnesota’s Korean community. “When you won the Oscar awards, many of us cried, many of us felt really proud of you, proud of Korea. It literally changed the lives of many people in this country.“

He added, “I’ve been a lawyer in this country for 25 years. If you need a lawyer, I’ll work free for you.”