Bon Iver Announces Wisconsin Stretch of Shows

The indie folk and electronic musician Justin Vernon, who performs under the Bon Iver alias, announced a three-stop Wisconsin tour in partnership with the organization 46 for 46, a campaign to increase civic turnout to elect a Democratic presidential nominee.

The three shows will take place in La Crosse on October 5, Wausau on October 7, and Appleton on October 8.

“They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020,” the band stated in a Facebook post. “We don't take that lightly, so we're asking fans to pledge to vote.”

Presidential elections in Wisconsin have always been close, but they’ve never been closer than they were during the 2016 presidential election. For the first time since 1984, Wisconsin voted red by less than 1 percent.

Recently, Bon Iver performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa last January.

By touring across the swing state, Bon Iver is hoping to increase the amount of voters and civic action in Wisconsin to have it vote democratic again. Fans who pledge to vote will get presale access to tickets on February 19 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on February 21 at 10 a.m. boniver.org/tour