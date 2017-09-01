Bleacher Talk from the Hockey Moms of Children's Theatre Company

× Expand Illustration by Lars Leetaru Illustration of a hockey mom

When The Abominables hits the ice at the Children’s Theatre Company on September 12, the singular, sometimes sordid, world of youth hockey in the State of Hockey will be smiling center stage, missing teeth and all. And while the first hockey musical—maybe ever—celebrates our most famous youth sport, as with actual rink-rat culture, it’s the hockey moms who steal the show. Here’s some collected wit and wisdom from the fictional moms of The Abominables.

On Sportsmanship:

When she screams, “Get him, Mitchy! Kill him! Get him while he’s down! Get the loser! Kill! Maim!!!!,” she really means, “No pressure kids, it’s just a game.”

On the State of Hockey:

Minnesota is a mountain—a flat, metaphorical mountain, where people lead normal lives.

On Graciousness:

When she means, “Your son’s a loser,” she says, “Your son sure played his best.”

On Compassion:

If your son’s friend is moved to a lower team, it is important that you insist your son calls him to tell him they can still be friends.

On Passive-Aggressivity:

I have to be nice in Minnesota. It’s a very pleasant place and if anyone bears you a grudge, she never says it to your face.

On Friendships:

All our friends are hockey friends, the only people that we see. The parents of a hockey team is our happy hockey family.

The Abominables, Sept. 12-Oct. 15

Watch this exclusive video of the moms from The Abominables as they drink chocolate mocha martinis while passive-aggressively arguing.