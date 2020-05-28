Where to Support Black-Owned Businesses in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Soul Bowl

Being a part of a community means supporting the community–and not just on social media. Redirecting our economic resources is one important step towards achieving racial equity in the Twin Cities business landscape. Let’s put our money where our mouth is and make a conscious effort to support our black-owned shops and businesses. Here are some to get started, let us know your favorites!

Afro Deli & Grill has locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and both skyways, so you’re bound to find one near you. It is guaranteed to light up your tastebuds with a combo of African, Mediterranean, and American food. It’s fast-casual, socially responsible, and perfect for a quick lunch stop.

New Rules features a community workspace for members designed to assist creatives in pursuing their goals and building lasting relationships. Located in North Minneapolis, New Rules also has event space and a social marketplace where artists’ works are sold to the public, supporting the local community.

Soul Bowl, the brainchild of Gerard and Britney Klass, offers a new way to do soul food. Patrons can customize their bowls with reinvented, but classic flavors and textures. Check them out in Graze Food Hall and read more about it in another Mpls.St.Paul Magazine article here.

Sammy’s Avenue Eatery offers a relaxing environment to enjoy a sandwich and coffee. This neighborhood cafe has everything from breakfast sandwiches to Sammy’s homemade soup of the day.

Penumbra Theater was started by Artistic Director Lou Bellamy to make space for African-American voices in our renowned theater scene. It has evolved into a wonderful way to celebrate the Twin Cities’ diversity through the arts. While their spring events have been cancelled, they plan on being back on stage this fall.

Angie’s Hats in St. Paul offers a unique, specialized hat experience. Milliner Angie Hall Sandifer has designed beautiful hats for the Kentucky Derby to bridal parties in Europe. Her hand-made hats can be pursued by appointment only.

Wholesoul a Lavender & Sage Eatery is a family owned and operated food truck that pops up at festivals, farmers markets, and other community events around the Twin Cities. They offer healthier versions of soul food recipes while keeping the deliciousness: that blackened catfish sammie is the best! Check out the schedule on their website to see where you can catch them next!

Breaking Bread not only upgrades your dining experience with healthy versions of global comfort foods, but it also serves as a community. It’s a project of Appetite for Change (AFC), a local nonprofit that inspires North Minneapolis to use food as a tool to generate health, wealth, and social change. While their cafe opening has been postponed, they’ve still been helping their community by cooking and distributing 1000+ meals a day to neighbors and healthcare workers.

Arway handpicks cloths, skins, and wood from all over West Africa that make their luxury bags and accessories one-of-a-kind and high-quality. It's fitting that “Arway” (ah-way) means beautiful in Kru, a local language in Liberia. They are committed to sustainability and sourcing directly from locals in West Africa.

Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe, co-owned by Stephanie and Mychael Wright, is a long-standing gathering space in Saint Paul. While the space isn't currently hosting crowds, stop by and grab a drink and snack to-go. They have bagels, cakes, and specialty drinks named after favorite jazz musicians like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

Omari Brow Studio, owned by Syreeta Seve, offers threading, eyebrow waxing and lash lifts in a modern, relaxing space in St. Paul. They're currently booking appointments to help you get back into your self-care groove.

Trio Plant-Based is a black-owned plant-based restaurant in Minneapolis. Trio creates unique dishes such as the “Mac Attack” burger, a Beyond burger topped with mac & cheeze and crushed potato chips, and the “BBQ jackfruit” wrap filled with southern coleslaw, pepper jack cheese and cilantro aioli. And they're open for takeout!

Du Nord Craft Spirits, a family business owned by Chris and Shanelle Montana, has strived over the past seven years to diversify the craft alcohol community and recruit women and people of color. While their cocktail room is currently closed, you can still pick up some of their award-winning spirits, like the Apple Du Nord or Fitzgerald Gin.

El Norte Kitchen is a pop-up restaurant owned by Ben, Tricia, and Elijah Allen. Inspired by their travels in Tuscon, this family-owned business brings a twist to classic Southwest dishes, including breakfast tacos, and the no-longer available (but widely adored) Concha Burger. Check out their website and Facebook for updates on when they’ll pop-up next.

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen is run by the Rogers family, inspired by their mother Angelea Rogers, who passed away in 2017. Their soul food comes in heaping portions, with delicious jerk chicken, mac’n’cheese, yams, and more to feast on.

Mama Sheila’s serves up savory soul food in a beautiful space filled with portraits of Prince, Aretha Franklin, Mama Sheila herself, and countless other black celebrities. Set a reminder for June 2, when it will reopen.

Thigh Times Birdhouse, from Jared and Jenn Brewington, formerly of Funky Grits, centers around chicken in various forms: wribs, tenders, and sandwiches. Thigh Times’ pop-up residency at The Freehouse was recently extended, with Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays featuring big papa jumbo wings. Check them out at the North Loop Galley food hall when it reopens.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is ground central for Don't Worry Be Happy. Thomme Beevas and partner Yoni Reinharz know how to bring the braised meats and the hot heats. Try the Coco sandwich with jerk chicken on a Jamaican milk bun. Sauce it big, with a Kingston Kick level of heat.

The Fitz in Cathedral Hill is where star chef Justin Sutherland is currently running his takeout business while his other spots (Handsome Hog, Grey Duck Tavern, etc.) are on hiatus. Check in for some deep dish pizzas and a killer hoagie that you can grab curbside.

Missing something? Let us know at edit@mspmag.com.