The Best Bike Bridges in the Twin Cities

× Expand Lyndale Avenue bike bridge

How does one cycle across sixteen lanes of Minneapolis’s most congested freeways in a matter of seconds, and look good doing it?

In 1988, Minneapolis-based artist Siah Armajani designed a bridge that allows cyclists to do just that. His Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge links the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden to Loring Park and simultaneously functions as a brightly colored TC landmark. On September 9, Armajani’s highly anticipated US retrospective, “Follow This Line,” opened at the Walker Art Center, giving patrons the opportunity to learn more about the bridge.

Any avid cyclist knows the exhilarating, and at times, unnerving experience of taking to the heights of a pedestrian bridge such as Armajani’s. The Twin Cities are rich with opportunities to do so, and since driving through the city just doesn’t offer the same experience, let’s strap on some helmets and go for a spin above the grid.

The Big Three

Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge

Zooming south down Interstate 94 it’s a flash of blue and yellow before the tunnel, but experience it as a pedestrian and Armajani’s Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge (1988) is a welcome alternative to crossing the crowded freeway lanes that separate the Sculpture Garden from downtown. Once inside, the bridge provides a unique reprieve. Nestled in geometric shadows, cyclists and joggers have the skyline all to themselves—at once in the center of city life, and pulled into a separate oasis. Loring Park neighborhood.

The Stone Arch Bridge

Famously built by railroad baron James J. Hill, the Stone Arch is Minneapolis’s most iconic pedestrian haven. One side of the bridge is reserved for those who wish to take their time viewing St. Anthony Falls, while cyclists and the occasional horse-drawn carriage frequent the commuter lanes. Spanning about 2,100-feet of the mighty Mississippi, the bridge consists of 23 arches that have been sketched, painted, and sculpted by many eager artists. The Stone Arch Bridge even has a website where visitors can find information about the goings-on around this historic bridge. Downtown Minneapolis.

× Expand Courtesy of Ken Avidor Sketch of the Martin Olav Sabo Bridge

Martin Olav Sabo Bridge

From an architectural standpoint, this is perhaps Minneapolis’ most ambitious bike bridge, connecting two halves of the midtown greenway over Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis. In 2012, it suffered damage after wind snapped several of the supporting cables, placing stress on the remaining structure. After some readjustments, it’s reopened for riders. Sail over the bridge on weekends, and you may even stumble upon a group sitting (and sipping) in lawn chairs during an afternoon spent gazing upon the skyline. Seward neighborhood.

Lesser-Known Gems

Lyndale Avenue

Though it sits just a couple of blocks from the Irene Hixon Whitney, you may have missed this curvy link between the Bryant Avenue “bike boulevard” and the start of the Loring Greenway. Sunset during the summer months is the best time to experience the bridge, with a tangled mass of wide-leafed bushes curling around its red brick walls, and golden sunlight glinting off the windows of downtown buildings. If you’re traveling from Bryant Avenue, make sure to slow on the descent and successfully maneuver its sharp right turn. Uptown. Connects Bryant Ave. to Loring Greenway.

Northern Pacific Bridge #9

Like many pedestrian bridges in the Twin Cities, this one happens to be an old railroad bridge that has found its afterlife shuttling cyclists from one side of the Mississippi to the other via the Dinkytown Trail. A whopping 725 feet above the waters, this bridge was the first of its kind in the late 1990s. Dinkytown.

Hamline Avenue

Laden with chain-link, the obscure Hamline Avenue bridge in St. Paul resembles an apocalyptic jungle gym. Looks aside, it offers the lonely pedestrian a rare opportunity to cross the railroad tracks that split St. Paul into halves. On the northern end, the bridge doubles back on itself a total of three times in a comically gradual descent. St. Paul. Near the intersection of W. Pierce Butler Route and Hamline Ave. N.

“Afterthoughts” of the 1960s

Throughout the '60s, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) constructed several shaky, chain link bridges for easy pedestrian passage over Interstates 35W and 94. The most frequented of these was the (now demolished) Fifth Street bridge. For many years, this bridge served as a narrow passage between Marcy Holmes and Dinkytown and was likely the most widely used pedestrian bridge in the region. However, the bridge was constructed with no apparent consideration for aesthetics or accessibility, and new design plans are in the works for a replacement, sans the dizzying spiral ramp of its predecessor. Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown.

Ghost Bridge

The Twin Cities are home to one of the best (if not the best) trail networks in the nation. Yet the Minneapolis and St. Paul trails could significantly increase efficiency with one key addition: a link between them. At the moment, bikers and hikers who wish to continue onto St. Paul from the Midtown Greenway must veer off the trail and merge onto heavily trafficked roads before hitting the Franklin Avenue or Lake Street bridges. Some years ago, the Canadian Pacific Railway offered to sell (for just $1) a conveniently placed bridge that—with some structural alterations—could serve as the perfect Mississippi crossing. Despite the low price, the county refused the offer, and the bridge continues as an infrequently trafficked passage for trains and trains alone. Climb underneath the Short Line Bridge, and you’ll find a lone bicycle strung up in the beams—an eerie reminder of what could have been. Minneapolis. Between the Franklin Ave. and Lake St. bridges.