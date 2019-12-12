× Expand Photograph by Ben August Ben August, "Green Room" "Green Room," 35mm photograph

Ben August is a 21-year-old photographer who focuses in on 35mm film photography. For him, photography highlights the ability to find something beautiful in any environment or place, no matter how many times someone has or hasn’t made a similar photo before.

This particular photo is a 35mm color negative shot on an analog camera. It’s part of a series of photos from a summer when August worked at a bar with all of his roommates and friends. They regularly saw the sunrise when they got off work and then proceeded to sleep the whole day before getting up in the afternoon to go to work again. This summer was full of memories he wanted to capture forever, so he turned the series into a book.

He enjoys capturing the fleeting moments of his existence through his practice. Having a creative outlet gives him purpose as he has chosen to make it his career. When asked about the local art scene he says, “It’s a community that allowed me to grow into the photographer and artist I wanted to be, and will hopefully get me to be the artist I want to be next year and five years from now.”

Instagram: @arem.ak, ben-august.squarespace.com