Bell Museum Moves to its New St. Paul Digs

“It’s polar bear day,” says Adrienne Wiseman, the director of business and marketing at the Bell Museum. “We get to watch Terry wrestle with the polar bear.” She’s referring to an 8-foot-tall taxidermy polar bear—one of the few non-native specimens in the University of Minnesota’s natural history museum—that Terry (the moving crew) will wheel into a display in the Bell’s new 90,000-square-foot St. Paul digs.

Polar bear day has been a long time coming.

The 146-year-old museum broke ground more than two years ago, and building crews finished the exoskeleton a year later. It’s been the actual moving of exhibits, research collections, and dioramas—happening since—that’s been the tricky part.

In fact, natural history nerds clutched their amber necklaces when word first broke that a new Bell would be built. Sure, the old site was grimy and dated, but inside lay one of the most important collections of dioramas in the world—many painted by Francis Lee Jaques, a Minnesota-born wildlife artist known for his iconic work at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

At the time, Stephen Quinn, a former contemporary diorama artist at the New York museum, penned a jeremiad against disrupting the peerless collection, saying, “To attempt to extract these great works from the alcove settings in which they were specifically designed and fabricated to be viewed in is a folly.” He also had a few choice words for the “nature-deprived public” that craves “a constant diet for the latest techno/interactive bombardment.” (The Bell reports that Quinn has since come around.)

The Bell moved anyway. Display artists and technicians painstakingly restored about a third of the dioramas; the average cost to the tune of $600,000. While those dioramas remain wholly intact, their placement has changed. Instead of taxonomical grouping, they now sort by biome.

The rest landed in the museum equivalent of Homer Simpson’s attic. Communications manager Andria Waclawski reports that of the 96 total dioramas from the old Bell, roughly 30 (10 of them large) will be on display. The others, she says, are stored for future restoration and display.

The new glass, meanwhile, provides UV protection, and each diorama is now climate-controlled. “The idea that these were preserved simply because they were sealed was sort of a misnomer,” says Wiseman. “In the original Bell, for instance, you used to be able to smoke in the galleries!”

Bell Museum opening weekend is July 13–15. bellmuseum.umn.edu

The Bell Tolls: A brief history of the museum

1919

Year Charles Corwin’s beaver dam at Lake Itasca diorama, the oldest in the Bell’s collection, was born.

11 feet

Height of the new woolly mammoth sculpture, created by Eagan-based Blue Rhino Studios.

× Expand Bell Museum’s new planetarium

2002

Last time the Twin Cities could claim a full-blown planetarium. The Bell’s is state of the art and seats 120.

8,000

Approximate weight (in pounds) of the mural for the moose diorama, the heaviest in the Bell’s collection.

$79 million

Price of a shiny new 90,000-square-foot Bell Museum surrounded by actual nature on the other side of the river.

1.2 million

Total number of specimens in the Bell Museum’s scientific collection.