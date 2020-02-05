Basilica Block Party Announces 2020 Lineup

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Basilica Block Party Basilica Block Party

The Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party returns this July, with electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso and local indie-rock favorites Hippo Campus headlining. The Block Party started as a fundraiser in 1995 to restore the Basilica of St. Mary returns to its former glory after years of neglect. Now in its 26th year, the money goes toward protecting and preserving the landmark. Come down to the church grounds to enjoy a mix of local and non-local artists while partying with 25,000 neighbors.

The fact that Sylvan Esso and Hippo Campus are headlining is the first hint that this year’s lineup falls more heavily on the indie-pop side than previous years. But, there’s still a great mix of talent and genres. The artists performing include the “one-person-band” Tash Sultana, Icelandic-rock band KALEO, and the “Still Feel” alternative rock band half•alive. To listen to your local favorites, head down to the Star Tribune stage and check out dance-pop duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo, rising rapper Nur-D, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Friday, July 10th

Great Clips Stage:

Sylvan Esso

Dermot Kennedy

Jade Bird

Courtney Marie Andrews

PreferredOne Stage:

Tash Sultana

Sharon Van Etten

Weyes Blood

Star Tribune Stage:

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

26 BATS!

Bora York

Saturday, July 11th

Great Clips Stage:

Hippo Campus

The Band CAMINO

SHAED

Ripe

PreferredOne Stage:

KALEO

half•alive

Misterwives

Star Tribune Stage:

Nur-D

Mae Simpson Music

The Stress of Her Regard

Starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., general admission tickets will be available online at basilicablockparty.org. Tickets are $60 each day or $110 dollars for both. Tickets will be available at these prices through June 21.