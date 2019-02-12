Basilica Block Party Announces 2019 Lineup

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party 2018 Basilica Block Party 2018

The Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party, which began in 1995 as a fundraiser for the restoration of The Basilica of St. Mary, is bringing together an eclectic mix of pop, alternative rock, country, and folk artists for its 25th anniversary. The two-day music festival is scheduled for Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at the Basilica of St. Mary grounds.

Friday’s festivities will begin with a collection of native Minnesotan artists, including The Jayhawks, Semisonic, and Yam Haus on the PreferredOne Stage. Later, on the Great Clips stage, concert goers will be treated to performances by country-pop superstar Kacey Musgraves, her husband Ruston Kelley, folk staples Dawes, and Anderson East.

Musgraves, a country singer-songwriter from Texas, swept the Grammy’s this past Sunday and recently performed to a very sold-out crowd at the Palace Theater. Her most recent studio album, Golden Hour, took home awards for both Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year. She also won Country Song of the Year for “Space Cowboy” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.”

Saturday’s lineup will feature performances from the electro-pop group CHVRCHES, indie rockers Metric and pop duo Flora Cash on the PreferredOne Stage. Over on the Great Clips stage, the vibe will mix folk, pop rock, and soul, with the eternally fedora-clad Jason Mraz, the nineties nostalgia group Hanson (mmm-bop! anyone?), Johnnyswim, and Lissie.

Mraz has also taken home a few Grammy Awards over the years, including ones for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2010.

Entertainment on both days begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.. Each year’s proceeds go towards the ongoing preservation of The Basilica of St. Mary, as well as the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach program.

Starting Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m., general admission tickets will be available online at www.basilicablockparty.org or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Single-night tickets are $60 and tickets for both nights are $110 dollars. Tickets will be available at these prices through June 21.