Basilica Block Party Announces 2018 Lineup

A lot has changed since Basilica Block Party’s fundraiser/music festival debuted in 1995. Back then, the Basilica of Saint Mary needed money for a structural restoration to save the historic Minneapolis church. These days, proceeds from the block party are invested in the continued renovation of the building—which looks magnificent, by the way—with five percent designated for the St. Vincent de Paul outreach program. In 1995, nearly all the bands in the lineup were local. Since then, the block party has grown at an impressive rate, regularly bringing in acts like Spoon and Ziggy Marley while staying true to its Twin Cities roots.

But one thing that’s stayed consistent for the block party’s entire 23-year existence—and something that sets it apart from other regional festivals—is that there’s a band for everyone at the Basilica. Seriously. At any given Basilica Block Party, you could find someone who shares literally nothing in common with you musically, and you’d both have a great time over the course of the weekend. Don’t believe us? Don’t take our word for it. Basilica Block Party just announced its 2018 lineup, and it’s going to please fans of, well, just about anybody. (They’ve got CAKE and Andy Grammer playing the same night. Enough said.) Here’s our breakdown of the weekend.

Friday, July 6th:

Acclaimed alt-country rocker Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will headline the Great Clips Stage on Friday night. Coming off their Grammy-winning album The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have become Twin Cities regulars and favorites, selling out a July gig at the Palace last summer. They’ll be joined by Aussie roots band the John Butler Trio, folk rockers Delta Rae, and local favorite Tabah. Meanwhile, returning act Fitz and the Tantrums headline the PreferredOne Stage. We’re sure they’ll be great, but most Minnesotans will likely flock to see The Revolution. Prince’s most famous band has performed a stellar run of local shows since the Purple One’s death—last year’s Rock The Garden attendees definitely won’t want to miss this one. Blaine-based Now, Now kick off the evening. The Star Tribune Stage keeps the focus local, with performances from Lady Lark, Kid Dakota, and Lena Elizabeth.

P.S. Isbell fans in need of more Nashville sound might want to clear their Saturday schedules. While the lineup hasn’t been announced yet, Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival takes place on the same weekend as Basilica Block Party. It’s hard to believe someone as Vernon-y as Jason Isbell would come to the Midwest on Eaux Claires weekend without playing the festival.

Saturday, July 7th:

If you thought Friday was wild—and if both “Short Skirt/Long Jacket” and “Semi-Charmed Life” are on your party playlist—you’re in for a treat on Saturday. The lineup for the Great Clips Stage alone is confounding, and kind of awesome. Enduring 90s genre-benders CAKE headline—you’ll recognize their monotone vocals and eclectic instrumentation from songs like “The Distance,” and the theme of NBC’s Chuck. They’re preceded by sets from moody indie-pop singer-songwriter BØRNS, Detroit rockers Flint Eastwood, and Third Eye Blind. Yes, Third Eye Blind. Expect an eclectic crowd for that one. Over at the PreferredOne Stage, Andy Grammer headlines, where he’ll perform radio hits like “Honey I’m Good” and “Keep Your Head Up.” (Again, he’s performing at the same time as CAKE. Amazing). Folk-pop-hip-hop group Judah & the Lion and Minneapolis' own Early Eyes will play before Mr. Grammer. Reina del Cid, Lazy Scorsese, and The Shackletons will provide Minnesota music enthusiasts with plenty of cause for head bobbing at the Star Tribune Stage.

General admission tickets for Basilica Block Party go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 6th. Single night tickets are $60, two-night passes are $110. Tickets will be available online at basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com. For full lineup details and scheduling updates, visit basilicablockpart.org