For Bailey Nurseries, Garden Season Never Stops

Picture this: You wander into a garden center this month, imagination bursting with English garden dreams. Maybe you pick up a few hydrangeas or a budding rose shrub. But have you ever thought about where those ornamentals actually come from? How do these wilting perennials survive in the land of 70-degree Mondays and 20-degree Tuesdays?

Enter Bailey Nurseries, one of the most successful Minnesota businesses you’ve (possibly) never heard of. Bailey, a five-generation family operation, stands out as one of the nation’s top growers and breeders of ornamental shrubs and landscaping trees. And its greenhouses, fields, and high-tech plant coolers fill almost four square miles in the southeast metro.

For Bailey, founded in 1905, garden season never stops. And it’s no accident that while the temperature outside this month may be chilly, almost every plant you see at stores like Bachman’s and Wagners has already started to bloom.

Bailey’s 1,000-some local staffers spend the entire year perfecting a finely tuned propagation and growing process. Picture not Grandma’s marigold bed but a massive manufacturing line. Before fall’s first frost, horticulturists uproot some of the plants growing outside and stack them floor to ceiling in gigantic coolers complete with misters and sophisticated environmental controls. There, they’ll wait until planting time. Come early spring, plants that have been growing outside through the winter move to a greenhouse to force blooming before the branches would bloom outside. Later in the spring, staffers prune a number of them by hand, ensuring that some plants are always in bloom to sell in the garden centers. And then it starts all over again.

Meanwhile, research and development teams at Bailey dedicate years to producing hardier, lower maintenance roses, hydrangeas, and other ornamentals that grow well in smaller spaces and container gardens. Those petals may appear lacy or delicate, but the plants won’t quit. Bailey has grown a million of them, and now it’s our turn. Game on, Minnesota: Gardening season starts now.