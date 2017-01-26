'Badass Women' in Print

× Expand Photography by Eliesa Johnson Kaylen Ralph and Joanna Demkiewicz, founder of 'The Riveter' magazine Demkiewicz (left) and Ralph at Milkweed Books, a distributor of 'The Riveter'

Kaylen Ralph and Joanna Demkiewicz were seniors at the University of Missouri in 2013 when the school hosted a panel for the anthology Next Wave: America’s New Generation of Great Literary Journalists. As journalism students, they were excited to hear from contemporary writers, but while they were sitting in the audience, they noticed something was off. Despite being surrounded by their female peers in a major that was dominated by women at their school, only three of the 19 writers published in the book were women—and all five of the panelists in attendance were men.

“I felt frustration, tied together with genuine confusion, disappointment, and a little bit of fear,” Demkiewicz says. “I remember looking around at my very determined and badass female peers thinking, ‘What happens to us?’”

During the Q&A portion at the event, a woman in the audience asked the question on their minds: Where were all the women? Not satisfied with the answer from the anthology’s publisher Mike Sager—a writer-at-large for Esquire—that women’s magazines simply weren’t publishing great writing, Ralph and Demkiewicz, who had already been discussing launching their own magazine for a year, decided to act.

“We marched over to Mike after the panel discussion to tell him that we planned to start a magazine that only publishes writing by women,” Demkiewicz recalls. “He surprised me by seeming very interested—he told us to e-mail him when we launched the magazine.” Demkiewicz and Ralph bought the domain name for The Riveter that very day.

After graduation, the duo, both originally from the Midwest, made Minneapolis their home. Working full-time jobs by day—Ralph as a stylist for Anthropologie, Demkiewicz as a publicist at Milkweed Editions—nights are reserved for producing their quarterly magazine that focuses on female empowerment. Cover stories have included comedian Lizz Winstead, rapper Lizzo, and entrepreneurs Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur, and topics range from immigration and politics to health and fashion.

Beyond the obvious connection to Rosie the Riveter, you’ve said The Riveter represents the idea of bringing people together, like a rivet.

JD: The Riveter’s mission was always two-fold, in that we wanted to be a better magazine for women as readers, but we also wanted to provide the platform for women as writers. We want to foster community, as well as personal and professional growth.

How do you decide on writers and the stories you tell?

JD: Our criteria is very broad. We want to hear people’s ideas as long as they are multifaceted and telling a story in a different perspective, a different way, with more complexity.

KR: Minneapolis is a very entrepreneurial and creative city. Greenroom, Moon Magazine, Paper Darts—there is so much innovation in genres that many would naively describe as “niche.” The Riveter is unapologetically a women’s magazine that aims to offer long-form journalism by women at a previously unprecedented level by any publication, women’s interest or not.

What local stories excite you?

JD: I’m very passionate about the literary scene in the Twin Cities. Milkweed Editions, Graywolf Press, and Coffee House Press are producing invaluable work and invigorating the American literary canon. I’m also extraordinarily excited to watch the U.S. familiarize itself with [Minnesota House Representative] Ilhan Omar, our cover subject for the forthcoming issue.

KR: As the first elected Somali-American legislator, she represents the new frontier of American politics. To have had the opportunity to follow her journey and share her story is an unbelievable privilege.

What’s next for The Riveter?

JD: We are featuring a photo essay in the next issue by a woman who lived in Peru and embedded herself into a transgender community. I would like to see more work about the different facets of sexuality and gender, and all the conversations happening around that. The idea is, when you put all of The Riveter magazines together, it’s a pile of badass women who are touching the world in different ways.

The Riveter at a Glance

Founders: Kaylen Ralph and Joanna Demkiewicz, both of Minneapolis

Funding: Direct sales and nearly $38,000 raised through crowdfunding

Other work: Ralph and Demkiewicz’s connection with writer Mike Sager led them to a job interviewing writers and researching for the book Newswomen: Twenty-Five Years of Front-Page Journalism