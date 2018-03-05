Bachelor Finale: Becca is the Real Winner

× Expand Photos courtesy of ABC The Final Contestants in The Bachelor Season 22

As Minnesotans, we’re used to this kind of story. Our team comes so close to the happy ending, and then, in the time it takes to say: "I know this isn't going to be a popular decision," it’s over. We get ourselves just hyped up enough to be crushed when inevitable defeat rolls around. Why would we think having a Minnesotan in the running for the final rose would be any different?

Monday night’s season finale of The Bachelor was touted as the Most Dramatic Season Finale Ever! (Read: ratings are slipping.) Somehow, our boring-as-white-bread bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. managed to screw up his one job during this entire season: He proposed to Minnesotan Becca Kufrin, only to break off their engagement and go crawling back to equally boring runner-up Lauren Burnham.

This is the Bachelor equivalent of Stefon Diggs scoring the Minneapolis Miracle for the Saints—on purpose. While wearing purple and gold. #Traitor, right?

It wasn’t a secret that Arie flip-flopped in his decision. ABC announced a couple of weeks ago that he would dump the winner for the runner-up, both of whom he claimed to be in love with. You know, because two months of dating 29 women on camera, with a constant stream of booze, sets up the ideal conditions for healthy, honest relationships.

But the “unedited and in real time” scene in which Arie dumps Becca for Lauren was so long and painfully drawn out that it called into question some ethical boundaries. Sure, we all wanted some drama in this otherwise imitation vanilla-flavored season. Even the first half of the finale was dreadfully dull. But did it have to be so harsh? We had to watch a perfectly nice girl sob on television for half an hour, repeatedly asking Arie to just leave, as he sat next to her, saying nothing, and ignoring her request. Maybe it’s the Minnesota in us, but that’s not good TV. Frankly, Becca is the real winner for not ending up with this mess for the rest of her life.

Of course, ABC is milking the only real and human drama to occur this season. At the end of tonight's finale, host Chris Harrison announced we'll have to wait until Tuesday at 7 p.m. to see Becca confront Arie for the first time since he dumped her, in a live two-hour reunion show.

At least now, we get our Monday nights back. Whatever will we do with so many free hours? Maybe it’s time to give horseback riding on the beach a real-life try.