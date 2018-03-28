Autism Awareness Events in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Fraser Fraser Walk for Autism

Navigating MSP Airport

April 7

This once-a-month program is perfect for families of children with special needs who are considering traveling for the first time. Families can practice going through TSA security, finding their gate, and boarding a plane, along with gathering helpful resources along the way to make their trip as smooth and worry-free as possible. Register online. MSP Airport, 612-726-5239, ausm.org

Fraser Walk for Autism

April 14

Teams or individuals of all ages are welcome to participate in this walk around the first level of Mall of America. Stop along the way for games, sensory activities, prizes, and giveaways. Proceeds go towards various organizations supporting the autism community. Register online. Mall of America, 612-861-1688, fraser.org

Sensory-Friendly Orchesta Concert

April 14

As part of Minnesota Orchestra’s sensory-friendly concert series, enjoy music from flutist Adam Kuenzel and guitarist Magdalena Loza Flores in the Target Atrium. This concert caters to those with sensory sensitivities by offering fidgets, ear plugs, and quiet spaces. Tickets are free, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-371-5600, minnesotaorchestra.org

Pickin’ For Autism

April 21

Stop at Amsterdam Bar and Hall for an evening of music by local folk and bluegrass musicians along with a silent auction and raffle. All proceeds go to support Lionsgate Academy which strives to be one of the leading schools for students on the autism spectrum. $15 per person, 6 W. 6th Street, St. Paul, 612-285-3112, ticketfly.com

Minnesota Autism Conference

April 25–28

Participate in breakout sessions, hear from speakers, and get support from others in the community at the 23rd annual autism conference. This event kicks off with a family-friendly event where kids can meet the newest beloved Sesame Street character, Julia, who is on the autism spectrum. Ticket prices vary. 1500 Park Pl. Blvd., Mpls., 651-647-1083, ausm.org

Celebrate the Magic Within Gala

April 27

The Autism Society of Minnesota is presenting its 4th annual gala. This magical evening includes food, drinks, games, and both silent and live actions. Proceeds go towards various programs and services in Minnesota that support those in the autism community. $85 per person, 1500 Park Pl. Blvd., Mpls., 651-647-1083, ausm.org

Reel Movies for Real Needs at Oakdale Marcus Cinema

An ongoing program, Marcus Cinema provides special movie showings for individuals and families of children with special needs on Saturday mornings. The lights stay on and the sound is quieter, making it a more relaxed atmosphere. Check their website for upcoming movies and show times. Regular matinee pricing. 5677 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale, 651-770-4994, marcustheatres.com

See the World a Different Way 5K

Take part in this virtual race by completing your own 5K any time during the month of April. Submit your time and receive a medal. At least 15% of registration proceeds go towards the Organization for Autism Research which works to help parents, teachers, and those with autism answer questions they face on a daily basis. Register online. eventbrite.com