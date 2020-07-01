Twin Cities Artists Launch Fundraiser for Auntie's Music Venue

× Expand via GoFundMe Auntie's

There's no professional music venue in Minneapolis that's currently owned and operated by womxn of color. But hopefully soon, that's about to change.

The musicians Sophia Eris, Lady Midnight, and DJ Keezy have come together to launch a $5 million GoFundMe to start a new venue in town, called Auntie's.

"In order to control our narratives we must establish ourselves as an equal platform for artistic expression. With your support we will be able to purchase and renovate property, purchase necessary licenses and permits, train and pay our staff, and market ourselves in the strongest way possible," a statement from the group reads. "In addition, we will also use funds to bring in professionals from the entertainment industry, mental health fields, sexual abuse agencies and community members to help us create a business model reflective of our values and mission."

The artists say that the uprising sparked by the murder of George Floyd, and the recent accusations of abuse in the local music scene that have flooded social media, ignited the need for urgent change. Although no location has been disclosed yet, the venue aims to be a safe space "rooted in radical freedom of expression without judgement" for people of all stripes, fostering healing and offering professional knowledge to those who've historically been left out.

read their full statement below.