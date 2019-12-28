Augsburg Women’s Wrestling Puts Stereotypes Into Submission

× Expand Photographs by Don Stoner, Augsburg University Augsburg Women's Wrestling Team

This time last year, none of the women on the Augsburg wrestling team knew they’d be here. Bel Snyder was slogging through freshman year at a school where she didn’t fit in, debating leaving wrestling entirely for a better college experience. The country’s number-one recruit, Emily Shilson, was busy winning basically every championship a high schooler could win—sometimes competing against future teammate and number-12 recruit Gabby Skidmore, who was racking up medals and trophies of her own. Head coach Max Mejia was coaching at a youth training camp in Arizona, far from the cold of his first Minnesota winter.

Then, come spring, a new team was born, and a dozen wrestlers (including Mejia) found the place they were supposed to be.

Augsburg University has a storied wrestling tradition. The men’s team has won 13 NCAA Division III championships and has produced two Olympians (1972 grad Pat Marcy, and 1973’s James Mastro). “It was very natural for them to look to add women’s wrestling,” says Mejia. “It fit with the vision.”

Mejia, a former Harvard varsity wrestler, spent the first part of his career coaching at the Sunkist Kids Regional Training Center, where rising high school all-stars like Shilson, Skidmore, and Vayle-Rae Baker (the country’s number-three recruit and another future Auggie) trained during the summers. When Augsburg announced Mejia as the head coach, some of the country’s top recruits elected to wrestle with a brand-new program—an almost-unheard-of phenomenon, according to Augsburg sports information director Don Stoner.

But the program is new to these Auggies in more ways than one. Most of the teammates (eight of whom are freshmen) had never been on a women’s team before college, electing to wrestle with high school boys if a girls’ team didn’t exist. They’re learning how to work with a new team dynamic, Mejia says.

“Being in a male-dominated sport, almost all of us grew up wrestling boys,” says Gabby Skidmore, a freshman from Spooner, Wisconsin. “I think we all came from the same struggles, so that helps us feel more together.”

× Expand Augsburg Women's Wrestling Team

The reason so many of these women were the girls on the guys’ teams? In Minnesota and Wisconsin, where the majority of the team hails from, girls’ wrestling is not a sanctioned high school sport—meaning there are no varsity teams or a championship through the Minnesota State High School League. About 20 states are currently sanctioned, and at least a few join every year—girls’ wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport in the country, according to the U.S. Wrestling Foundation. But the lack of opportunities can be discouraging.

“It's time for us to have sanctions all across schools,” says Bel Snyder, a sophomore from Deer Creek, Minnesota, who wrestled on the boys’ team in high school. “There’s no reason it shouldn’t be. Competing with the boys is what's deterring girls from joining. It's opened up a lot of doors for me; I have had so many opportunities for travel, friends, and education because of wrestling.”

Emily Shilson, a freshman from Maple Grove, also wrestled with the boys in high school—and qualified for the boys’ MSHSL state championship three times, not to mention winning six girls’ tournaments in Minnesota, six titles at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior National Championships, and a gold at the Youth Olympic Games.

“When I tell people there's a women's wrestling team here, they don't even know that women's wrestling exists,” Shilson says. “If more people knew it just existed, that it's not just for boys, I think that would help get girls involved a lot faster.”

Soon, though, women’s wrestling could become more well-known. In January, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will vote to add wrestling to a list of Emerging Sports for Women.

“By allowing an institution to count their varsity women’s wrestling program for sport sponsorship requirements and financial aid limitations in DI and DII, it incentivizes more institutions to add the sport,” says Gail Dent, associate director of public and media relations for the NCAA.

× Expand Augsburg Women's Wrestling Team

Past emerging sports include ice hockey and rowing, which for many schools are staple women’s sports today. Though officially it’s tough to definitively say the vote will pass, the Auggies are hopeful for the opportunities it could bring.

Currently, 25 NCAA schools offered varsity women’s wrestling, and just one is D1 (Presbyterian College, in South Carolina). Around a dozen more announced they’d add programs over the next two years. If the vote passes, the NCAA will need to count 40 total programs to add an NCAA championship.

Even with few teams in the program, the Auggie women have a full schedule for their first season. They won their first dual against University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point in late November, 35-8. Shilson scored 10 points in under a minute with a technical fall (a sort of mercy rule, when a wrestler outscores an opponent by 10 points). Baker claimed her first collegiate pin, and Skidmore got the fastest pin of the season so far, in only 22 seconds. The team has also competed in three open and invitational meets, with their home meet to come on January 18. The national collegiate championship for NCAA schools (which is different from an NCAA championship) will happen in March.

Though for many of the women on the team, the goal is to win nationals in their weight class (and/or become All Americans), Mejia’s goals are different. “I try to stay away from we want to place this, because you never know what can happen with such a small team,” he says. “There’s things that come up that you can’t plan for. We’re focused on personal development, being good people. Overall, we want to develop these women into the best leaders in the world.”

The women take their role as leaders, and educators on the sport, to heart. Whether they realize it or not, they’re breaking down barriers in the sport and showing everyone just what an 18-year-old woman can do.

“I feel like there's a lot of stigma that it's not a girls sport,” Snyder, who wants to be a high school girls’ coach someday, says. “That it shouldn't be that rough or anything. But I don't think people understand that most of the time girls aren't wrestling to make a statement about girls doing something. It's not supposed to be like that. You're wrestling because you want to be a wrestler.”

And that’s one match they’ve won.