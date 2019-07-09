The Ash Trees Are All Doomed, Right?

× Expand Photo shutterstock.com Emerald Ash Borer

Here is a fun fact about Minnesota: It has more ash trees—an estimated one billion—than any other state in the country. Now for a very un-fun fact: They could soon vanish entirely.

This unwelcome development is a result of the dreaded Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB, an invasive pest from Asia that showed up in Michigan in 2002, arrived in St. Paul in 2009, and has been wreaking havoc (and spreading) ever since.

“They’re calling EAB an extinction-level event,” says Karen Zumach, president of the Minnesota Shade Tree Advisory Committee. “Without intervention, we will lose every single ash tree.”

One form of intervention that can work, or at least buy some extra time: treating ash trees with systemic pesticides such as emamectin benzoate. That costs more than $100 per application and protects a tree for two years. By comparison, it costs $1,000 to remove and replace the average mature ash.

While some cities and suburbs have opted for that approach, others, like Minneapolis, have simply cried uncle and fired up the chainsaws.

The patchwork response has Zumach and others asking the state Legislature to provide communities with matching grants so they can develop a more nuanced strategy. That might involve treating “high-quality” ash trees, while giving replacement trees more time to mature. In the wake of the Dutch elm epidemic, which started in the 1970s, the state Legislature doled out some $180 million.

A bill introduced at the Capitol this session would have provided $26 million in EAB matching grants over two years. But the House version ultimately allocated just $1 million. Its Senate companion appears to have stalled.

Still, Zumach hasn’t given up all hope that lawmakers will ultimately see the wisdom—economic and ecological—in saving some of those ash trees. “I’ll never say the word ‘doomed.’”