At Mia, Artists Reflect and Artists Respond to the Vietnam War

× Expand Jesse Treviño, Mi Vida Jesse Treviño, Mi Vida, 1971–73, acrylic on drywall, mounted on aluminum, Collection of Inez Cindy Gabriel. Image Courtesy of Gabriel Quintero Velasquez.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is putting the art of the Vietnam War into historical context with two new exhibits that are in conversation with each other.

The Smithsonian's Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965-1975 is being called the most comprehensive collection of American art that features the impact of the Vietnam War. Taking off where the Smithsonian's ends, Mia's Artists Reflect: Contemporary Views on the American War highlights the perspective of Minnesota artists from the Southeast Asian diaspora.

"I think what these two shows will hopefully do is to help people think about that history through a different lens," said Smithsonian curator Melissa Ho. "I think the Vietnam War is this thing that Americans think they know–and a large part of that is the power of Hollywood films–and i think they will be surprised by what they don't know."

Nearly 100 objects in the exhibitions examine this period through the lens of almost 50 artists. The collection is a breakthrough in featuring underrepresented artists, whose work at the time was often unexhibited and recognized more as protest rather than art. At the time the war was going on, art institutions did not fully acknowledge the work of women and people of color, while here provocative pieces by Faith Ringgold and Nancy Spero are given their proper due.

"I feel very strongly that curators in art museums need to reinvestigate the past through the lens of the present, to ask questions about how that legacy continues to shape our everyday world," said Mia curator Robert Cozzolino. "This is an exhibition where a lot of those questions and topics come to the surface in unexpected ways."

A lot of the images in the exhibit are graphic and violent, but are impossible to look away from. Along with Hearts of Our People, this watershed show is the latest at Mia to make people confront the country's past–for Americans to wrestle with their fraught history that is still affecting people's lives today. From 1979 to 1999, approximately 15,000 Vietnamese refugees arrived in Minnesota. As of 2009, Minnesota has 23,000 Vietnamese residents, and today has one of the largest Southeast Asian populations in the country.

Taking up an entire gallery wall is Mi Vida, an autobigraphical mural painted by Jesse Treviño, an American veteran who lost his dominant hand after being severely injured during the war. The devastating poster Q. And babies? A. And babies. by the Art Workers' Coalition used war journalism to incite conversation around the My Lai massacre, where unarmed Vietnamese civilians were slaughtered by American soldiers. The AWC's objective was to use artistic techniques to extend what journalism could accomplish in contributing to public discourse, rather than make a work of art that would, decades later, end up in a gallery.

This was also the period that gave rise to performance art. As artists began to question the institutions which held their work, they used their bodies to make statements. In 1965, Yoko Ono's Cut Piece debuted at Carnegie Hall in New York, where she sat cross-legged and let the audience participate to cut her clothing with a pair of scissors. In Chris Burden’s infamous Shoot from 1971, he put himself in the line of a friend’s rifle, and ended up being shot where a bullet was supposed to graze his arm.

× Expand Cy Thao, #22 from the 50-panel series Hmong Migration, 1993-2001 Oil on canvas © Cy Thao Cy Thao, #22 from Hmong Migration

Artists Reflect showcases Hmong-American artist Pao Houa Her’s portraits of Vietnamese veterans, whose contributions to the war were never formally recognized by the American government, and the unsettling photorealistic paintings by Teo Nguyen, born in Vietnam, that depict sparse landscapes affected by tragedy. The 50-panel work of Cy Thao, a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives whose family fled Laos and lived in a refugee camp in Thailand, paint the atrocities of the war through a sort-of childlike re-imagination, depicting sights of bloodshed through an innocent gaze.

By including Minnesotan artists of the Southeast Asian diaspora in Artists Reflect, Mia’s companion exhibit fills in the gaps in how the war is traditionally depicted by centering their perspective. Living proof that war survives generations after it's over.

“Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965-1975” and “Artists Reflect: Contemporary Views on the American War” are on display September 29–January 5, 2020. General admission is $20, free entry for those 17 and under.