Art-A-Whirl 2020 Goes Virtual

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Laptop

This is the first year that art appreciators will be able to see the work of every artist at the 25th annual Art-A-Whirl. Instead of taking place over the course of a weekend like previous years, the festival will be available indefinitely starting May 15–online.

While attendees may not be able to go from stall to stall, taking breaks to listen to live music at one of Northeast’s many breweries, many of the cornerstones of Art-A-Whirl will still be available to the public—including demonstrations and the ability to buy pieces from local artists.

The conversations about going online with the festival, which normally takes place in the summer, began in March as things started shutting down. “With all the shows getting cancelled spring and summer, a lot of artists were pretty much watching their livelihoods completely disappear,” says Anna Becker, executive director of NMAA.

The festival, which will now take place in the form of a website, will feature a virtual market, and the ability to tip through apps like Venmo and Paypal. All 800+ members of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NMAA) were given the ability to link their own shop, or create one for the site. “It’s like the Northeast version of Etsy right now,” Becker says. Any art purchased will be shipped or available for curbside pickup.

Attendees are able to search for artists by location, studio building, or medium. In addition to shops, many artists have included videos of art demonstrations and studio tours. To help ease the transition to going digital, the Minneapolis videographer company Craft Northeast volunteered to edit videos using footage sent in by the artists.

A few unexpected blessings came from moving online. Since the website will be available year round, artists will be able to get more exposure than they have other years, and from an audience outside of the Twin Cities. The ability to reach a larger audience for a longer amount of time has encouraged NMAA to make the website a component of Art-A-Whirl for all future years.

“We’re not confined anymore to a weekend, it’s going to be up for good,” Becker says. “You’re not confined to space and time anymore.”

Musical artists who were originally supposed to perform at any of the Northeast breweries are able to send videos or links to their Soundcloud to be included in the new website. On top of that, the website will list Northeast restaurant breweries and restaurants who are offering delivery, takeout, or curbside pickup. Even though it’s not the same as strolling around Northeast with craft beer in hand, surrounded by art—for a website, it comes pretty close.

“When it comes right down to it, like, we love art and we find that really important, but it is not more important than the lives and health of our members and visitors,” Becker says.

nemaa.org