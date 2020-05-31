Family's Property Holds Artifacts from 10,000 Years Ago

× Expand Photos courtesy Kirsten Boehne; Science Museum of Minnesota Archaeological Dig in 1974 Archaeological digs required shorter shorts back in 1974.

Kirsten Boehne grew up in a house like most in Ruthton, Minnesota, except for the décor. Artifacts graced every mantel and display shelf, the walls of her father’s office, his desk, bookcases, and closets. And that’s not to mention the three-pound coffee cans full of bison teeth, shoeboxes of stone tools, and Ziploc bags of ceramic pieces stashed in the basement.

In all, more than 8,000 pieces.

“I didn’t know it was not normal to have artifacts everywhere in your home,” says Boehne, 55, who now lives in Savage. Another quirk: her family’s habit of walking everywhere with their heads down, looking for more.

In the 1940s, Boehne’s grandfather purchased an island on a 2,875-acre lake in southwest Minnesota, likely having heard rumors of artifacts on the site. But he couldn’t have known how much archaeological treasure lay buried on the 10-acre, bowtie-shaped island. (Archaeologists haven’t publicized the precise location to keep the site safe from tampering.)

× Expand Boehne Family The Boehne family on their island property in 2017.

“It’s literally a time capsule,” says G. Joseph Hudak, who spent the summers of 1973 and ’74 digging on the island for his master’s thesis while working for the Science Museum. “Normally, you find a snapshot: one culture on one landscape. But this has various cultures in a changing landscape.” Typically, the lower levels might erode. Here, Hudak explained, he found “one paleo landscape covered by another, with the people who happened to be there. The cultures were stratified.”

The artifacts on the island represent an “unbroken chain of human habitation” across 10,000 years, says Ed Fleming, curator of archaeology and director of the department of anthropology at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

In fact, the treasures beneath the surface seemed so promising that the Boehne family decided to postpone further digging after the ’70s work. (Boehne’s father, H. Clyde Pedersen, also left his job at the Buffalo Ridge State Bank, in Ruthton, to take up a new career in archaeology.) The family wanted to wait for the vast trove of artifacts to be studied and more fully understood before digging up more.

That time is about here: Last fall, a geophysical survey pinpointed locations on the island that appear most promising to dig up. While the museum seeks funding and approval to start more excavation, archaeologists have begun the daunting task of cataloging the 8,000 artifacts that Boehne grew up with and that the family piled into frame boxes and coffee cans and donated to the museum when her father died, in 2008.

So what does this pretty little island tell us about life in Minnesota over the past 10,000 years? We dug up the following gems:

× Expand Paleoindian spear point

Paleoindian Spear Point

Would you want this weapon for Human vs. Mammoth? Projectile points such as this one, from about 10,000 years ago, represent the first evidence of human habitation in Minnesota. (That said, Paleoindian people may have occupied the land as early as 12,000 years ago.) Cultures at that point moved around regularly to follow bison herds and other large mammals.

Despite the presence of weapons on the island, the site would likely have provided a refuge from other people and from animals such as mammoths, saber-tooth cats, and bison. “With two million bison roaming around, you don’t have to worry about them running over you,” Fleming says.

× Expand Bison horn core

Bison Horn Core

Bison horns were the multipurpose tool of yesteryear. It’s a spoon! It’s a cup! It’s a toy! Boehne still remembers finding this horn one summer after the ice went out, sprinting back to the family’s stone cabin to grab a tool, and marking exactly where she’d found it. Bison didn’t live on the island. Boehne speculates people might have brought the animals to the island for butchering. The number of bison teeth found on the island indicates that bison constituted a dietary staple, probably until white hunters drove the animals nearly to extinction in the late 1800s.

Island inhabitants may have dined on maize as well, probably farmed nearby on the mainland. And they likely used wild prairie turnips for sweetening (don’t add too much, kids!).

Shark Tooth

Spotting a shark tooth on an island naturally makes one wonder when sharks lived in the surrounding lake. This fossilized shark tooth, however, somehow journeyed to Minnesota from the Atlantic coast hundreds of years ago. Did it come in the pocket or pouch of someone who lived here and then traveled to the East Coast and back? Or did it arrive over extensive trade routes? Either way, people were making long-distance connections without smartphones (or horses).

Other artifacts on the island reveal similar far-flung roots. The closest source of a deep black, natural volcanic glass, for example, is West Yellowstone, in present-day Montana.

× Expand Two pots

Two Pots

Archaeologists love ceramics since they don’t decompose in the same fashion as wood and bone. And because styles of ceramics change over time, pottery can help date-stamp artifacts found with it. So when Science Museum archaeologists found two pots of slightly different styles smashed up together, they couldn’t wait to piece them back together. (Imagine doing a jigsaw puzzle in which some of the pieces are missing, some extra other pieces have been thrown in, and everything is colored gray or black.)

In the end, after weeks of gluing one piece at a time, Hudak proclaimed the two pottery types to be lake-style Vertical Cord-Marked and lake-style Cord-Wrapped Stick Impressed (names only an archaeologist could love). They appear to be local to the area, made sometime around 700–900 AD. Interestingly, later pottery from the site reveals an explosion of different styles, indicating that people were coming to southwest Minnesota from all over. A big climatic shift, known as the Little Ice Age (starting around the year 1,300), could have prompted this interaction, Fleming says—seen here in microcosm.

× Expand Arrowhead

Anything Made from Knife River Flint

Tools made of Knife River flint found on the island appear to be worn down to nubs from so much resharpening. Scraping a hide with KRF must have been far more successful than using a generic counterpart—something akin to slicing an onion with a Cutco chef’s knife vs. a plastic spork. Early on in the whole cultural sequence, people may have visited the quarries in North Dakota to collect the stone. Later, KRF likely became a hot item at trade fairs (think Tupperware parties, Paleoindian style). Still later, these tools would appear at the fur trading post.

The Science Museum keeps a few of these artifacts on display, and curator Fleming hopes that future digs will turn up a house—and something even better. “If you find a house, you get all the trash, which we love,” he says. “You can learn what people were eating, what they were throwing away, and start getting at their values and worldviews.”

As the modern saying goes, we are what we eat. But in the long view of history, we are what we throw away.