Announcing: MSPtv Quarantine Sessions

× Expand Photographs courtesy of the artists MSP TV Quarantine Sessions

Being a musician is tough right now. With no gigs booked for the foreseeable future, and the ones artists had planned either cancelled or postponed, it might be a while before we can congregate at a concert again.

That's why we're launching a new channel on our IGTV to continue promoting the work of our scene's talent, even if we all are stuck at home. We'll be sharing songs recorded from local musicians practicing social distancing, in the hope that even while we're apart, we can stick together.

Consider donating to the Twin Cities Music Community Trust or the Springboard for the Arts emergency relief fund, tipping an out-of-work bartender for a drink, and using the artists' links below to offer support and buy music and merch to keep our music community thriving.

Lazerbeak

April 4 | doomtree.net

Aaron Mader, the Doomtree CEO/jack-of-all-trades who works as Lazerbeak, made his last album Luther with relieving stress in mind. Needless to stay, it's required listening for the times, in addition to his Tuesdays with Lazerbeak Podcast about wellness and mental health. Watch him perform a cheery acoustic cover of "Get Back Up Again" from the Trolls soundtrack (originally performed by Anna Kendrick) with a little help from his kids.

Next Up:

Follow along for updates to who will be featured each week.

Chris Koza

April 8 | chriskoza.com

Americana artist Chris Koza has a voice that's both gentle and reassuring for what we're collectively experiencing. The singer-songwriter performed a more stripped-down take on "Shoulder to Shoulder Around the Fire" from his band Rogue Valley's catalogue, a song with a soothing reminder that we still have each other in times of uncertainty. His last release, Sleepwalkers part 1 from last year, is the peaceful first chunk of a forthcoming double album that can keep your ears at ease.