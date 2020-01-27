Andrew Broder's Benefit Show for the Helpers

× Expand Photograph by Cameron Wittig Andrew Broder

There’s a lot going on in the world right now. Andrew Broder’s annual benefit concerts address that head on in unforgettable, sometimes uncomfortable ways. Last year's theme? The apocalypse.

In the year 2020, it seems like the stakes have never been higher. The previous three years of benefit shows were residencies that took place over the course of January. But this year, for the first time, all performances will occur during one big blowout at First Ave appropriately dubbed Better Not F_ck This Up – A Benefit Show for the Helpers. The lineup features some of the Twin Cities’ most prominent artists, including Hippo Campus, Marijuana Deathsquads, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Ness Nite, FPA, Aida Shahghasemi, Iron Boy, Kwey, DJ Espada, NewBlackCity, and Broder himself.

“I always try to have a wide-ranging bill stylistically, make sure it’s diverse,” Broder said. “[We’re] reaching in different audiences and introducing people’s audiences to one another and different styles they might not be quite familiar with.”

Broder’s previous shows have always been politically charged, but full of hope. Before his 2019 benefit, he and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Senior Writer Steve Marsh interviewed dozens of people who stayed at the "Wall of Forgotten Natives" the fall prior. During those shows, Broder played a half-hour long audio collage of their interviews to the surprise of their audience.

One of Broder’s main focuses this year is the water protective movement. He’s going up to northern Minnesota to speak with people on the front lines of the movement and members of the Fond du Lac Reservation. Instead of a pure audio collage, Broder plans on making an audiovisual presentation to show at the benefit concert.

The theme of this year's show is helping helpers. Broder partnered up with charities and nonprofits mainly from Minnesota, including Voices for Racial Justice, the MN Transgender Health Coalition, MN Indian Women’s Resource Center, Sunrise Movement, Appetite for Change, and Honor the Earth, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds being distributed among them.

Broder hopes to have representatives from each nonprofit at the show. The merch table will also act as an informational booth where people can learn more about where their ticket money is going. Additionally, there will be a voter registration booth at the venue.

Broder said the reason he picked so many charities for one show was that they were all fighting similar fights.

“They’re all interrelated. Environmental justice is racial justice and so forth,” Broder says. “If you’re fighting for one of thing, you’re kind of fighting for all of these things.”

One of the things that keeps Broder involved with the benefits is the political climate. The first one was in 2017, shortly after Trump was elected president. Organizing the shows takes a lot of work, and Broder almost decided to take a break this year, but ultimately reconsidered.

“The only course of action is to do all you can,” Broder says. “You just have to do your best. So if that means going and knocking on doors for the candidates you think will change that shit, then that’s what you do. If it’s putting on a benefit show to raise the money for things in this world you believe need addressing and help your communities, then that’s what you go do.”

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 that day. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com