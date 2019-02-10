Amy Klobuchar Announces Bid for 2020 Presidential Election

× Expand Courtesy of Amy Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar announcing bid for 2020 presidential election

Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her 2020 presidential bid at Boom Island Park on Sunday afternoon, to a crowd of rapturous supporters who braved a flurry of snow to witness the Plymouth native’s speech.

“So today, on an island in the middle of the mighty Mississippi, in our nation’s heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good,” Klobuchar said, “ I stand before you … to announce my candidacy for president of the United States.”

In 2006 Klobuchar became Minnesota's first female elected U.S. senator, and previously was elected to Hennepin County attorney in 1998. She has never lost an election, and in 2018 was reelected to her third term in the senate by winning the race with a 24-point margin.

“We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding," Klobuchar said. "Today, on this snowy day on this island, we say enough is enough.”

In her speech, the 58-year-old talked about the fracturing communities across the nation caused by toxic politics, how she helped work across the aisle to swiftly rebuild the I-35 bridge after it collapsed in 2008, and her family’s Minnesota history. Her grandfather was an Iron Range miner, her father a former sports writer and columnist for the Star Tribune, while her mother, a union member, worked as a second grade teacher.

“I don't have a political machine. I don't come from money. But what I do have is this: I have grit," Klobuchar told her audience. "I have family, I have friends, I have neighbors, and I have all of you who are willing to come out in the middle of the winter, all of you who took the time to watch us today from home, and all of you today who are willing to stand up and say people matter.”

× Expand Courtesy of Amy Klobuchar Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gathering at Boom Island Park

Last year, Klobuchar received national media attention during the hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as she pressed him on whether he ever blacked out from drinking too much. She spoke at length today about the country's need to stop fear mongering and hate, and her vision for everybody's shared prosperity.

“Our nation must be governed not from chaos but by opportunity, not by wallowing over what’s wrong, but by marching inexorably towards what’s right,” Klobuchar said.

Among her goals for the presidency, Klobuchar brought up the necessity of bringing internet to rural America, comprehensive immigration reform, and closing tax loopholes to bring down the nation's debt. Klobuchar added that she wants to make it easier for workers to afford childcare, and to bring about universal healthcare, criminal justice reform, and universal background checks and common sense gun legislation into law.

"It's time to pass a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and get the dark money out of our politics," Klobuchar said. "It is time to stop discriminatory action by restoring the Voting Rights Act. It is time to pass my bill to automatically register every young person to vote when they turn 18."

Over the course of her tenure in the senate, Klobuchar has fought for consumer protections, lowering the price of prescription drugs, online privacy regulations, school safety, and legislation to prevent human trafficking. She has become known for her homegrown, neighborly appeal across urban and rural Minnesota, and being politically moderate to compromise across the aisle on issues.

“Let us cross the river of our divides and walk across our sturdy bridge to higher ground,” she told the crowd.

Klobuchar has a reputation in the legislature for her pragmatism and her tenacious work ethic. In the 2015-16 congressional session, she backed more bills that became law than any other senator, while her office also has the highest rate of staff turnover in the senate.

“As your President, I will look you in the eye. I will tell you what I think,” she said. “I will focus on getting things done. That’s what I’ve done my whole life. And no matter what, I’ll lead from the heart.”

While there has never been a Minnesota politician elected president, it hasn’t been for lack of trying. Former Democratic Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale lost their presidential elections to Richard Nixon in 1968 and Ronald Reagan in 1984, respectively, while former Governor Tim Pawlenty and Rep. Michele Bachmann failed to secure the Republican nomination in 2012.

“I am running for this job for every person who wants their work recognized and rewarded. I am running for every parent who wants a better world for their kids. I am running for every student who wants a good education, for every senior who wants affordable prescription drugs, for every worker, farmer, dreamer, and builder. I am running for every American. I am running for you,” she said.