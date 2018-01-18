All the Super Bowl Events Happening in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Super Bowl LII ic sculpture

Concerts. Giant ice sculptures. A Mississippi River zip line. The KITTEN BOWL! And that's just the tip of the Bold North iceberg. We've rounded up one super list of the biggest events and attractions happening in the Twin Cities for Super Bowl 52. Pace yourselves, people.

ATTRACTIONS

Super Bowl LIVE

Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

The newly remodeled Nicollet Mall plays host a 10-day block party that is free and open to the public and probably one of the best ways to get a taste of the action. There's ice skating at Peavey Plaza, sledding and skiing on the American Birkebeiner International Bridge, which now straddles Ninth Street, fun and games in the Target Commons building—a.k.a. Bullseye Lodge—food trucks, a Prince exhibit and daily concerts. The free and open-to-the-public event celebrates Minneapolis’s music scene along with some national talent. Artists slated to take the 60-foot-tall Ice Mountain Stage include Idina Menzel, Soul Asylum, Bob Mould, Cobi, The Jayhawks, Esera Tuaolo (the former Minnesota Viking who recently competed on The Voice), The Jets, The Suburbs, Mint Condition, New Power Soul, Sounds of Blackness, The Steeles, Stokley Williams, and VocalEssence. Additionally, the Super Bowl Host Committee named Jan. 29 “Prince Night,” with performances from Sheila E., The Revolution, Morris Day and the Time, and New Power Generation. Children representing Minnesotan Native American tribes will open each night with a drumming and dancing performance. Nicollet Mall, mnsuperbowl.com

Super Bowl Experience

Jan. 27 - Feb. 3

The NFL offers hardcore fans the next best thing to a football career: an entire NFL theme park. The interactive experience gives fans the chance to hang out with NFL players, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy, play virtual reality NFL games, and purchase all the official gear you could ever need. Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for children under 12. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., mnsuperbowl.com

Bold North Zipline

Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

In conjunction with Super Bowl LIVE, visitors will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly across the Mississippi River. If you don't have a ticket, you're out of luck—the zip line is sold out for the full 10-day run, despite the prospect of windchill and flying 30 mph over icy waters. It will be fun to watch: On Jan. 26, the 750-foot-long Bold North Zipline will carry new Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey from a launch tower on Nicollet Island to a landing tower across the river. mnsuperbowl.com

Randy Moss and the ESPN Super Bowl Crew Broadcast

Jan. 31 - Feb. 4

Vikings hero Randy Moss and the rest of the ESPN football crew will broadcast from the Crystal Court in the IDS Center. Fans will have the opportunity to watch live from the skyway as ESPN welcomes current and former NFL stars, and likely other celebrities, to the broadcast. IDS Center, 80 S. 8th St., Mpls., mnsuperbowl.com

North Local Market

Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

Looking to support local businesses during the Super Bowl frenzy? Check out North Local Market, which takes over the first two floors of City Center during Super Bowl LIVE. Local brands from Sven Clogs to Eyebobs will be on display as Minnesota entrepreneurs try to capitalize on the anticipated visitor boom surrounding Super Bowl weekend. City Center, 33 S. 6th St.

St. Paul Super Slide at CHS Field

Jan. 25 – Feb. 10

All the fun of a Minnesota winter will be on display at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints. The main attraction is a 140-foot long, 40-foot high snow slide, but those content to keep their feet on the ground can enjoy snow sculptures, forts, and some artificial ice fishing in the outfield. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for kids. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, saintsbaseball.com

The Fan Gallery at Mall of America

Jan. 29 – Feb. 2

Venture out to Bloomington to watch broadcasters interview NFL players and special guests live on radio row. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mnsuperbowl.com

MUSIC & SHOWS

Super Bowl Opening Night

Jan. 29

Be there when the Super Bowl teams make their first appearances in Minnesota live at the Xcel Energy Center. Super Bowl Opening Night features player appearances, live entertainment, and more. Attendees will also receive a Super Bowl gift bag and radio. Xcel Energy Center, 199 Kellog Blvd. W., St. Paul, xcelenergycenter.com

19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Feb. 1

NFL players and top gospel singers band together for a night of music and inspiration at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. John Gray, Yvonne Orji, Donnie McClurkin, the NFL Players Choir, and many more will share the stage to celebrate football and faith at Bethel University’s Benson Great Hall. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., St. Paul, superbowlgospel.com

Nomadic Live

Feb. 1 - 4

The NFL's entertainment arm, Nomadic Entertainment Group, brings the music. The Nomadic Live takeover of the newly renovated Minneapolis Armory features Imagine Dragons on Feb. 1, P!NK on Feb. 2, and Jennifer Lopez on Feb. 3. Standard admission tickets are still available for Imagine DRagons and J.Lo; verify resale tickets can be found for Pink. Minneapolis Armory, 500 S. 6th St., nomadicentertainment.com

Mystic Lake

Mystic Lake (no longer part of Nomadic Live) will also play host to some big names: The Chainsmokers on Feb. 1, Kygo (Ellie Goulding is no longer part of the show) on Feb. 2, Florida Georgia Line on Feb. 3, and Gwen Stefani on Feb. 4. Tickets are still available for all shows. Mystic Lake, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake,

Dave Matthews Band

Feb. 3

CBS Radio and the NFL’s On Location Experiences team joined forces to bring The Grammy Award-winning David Matthews Band to Xcel Energy Center for The Night Before concert, one of the last big events before Super Bowl Sunday. Check Ticketmaster for verified resale tickets. Xcel Energy Center, 199 Kellog Blvd. W., St. Paul, xcelenergycenter.com

Pre-game Parties with Kelly Clarkson

Feb. 4

Super Bowl ticket holders can witness not one, but two pre-game performances from Kelly Clarkson. American Idol’s first winner will sing for a small crowd at the Delta Sky360° lounge inside U.S. Bank Stadium before performing at the 52 Live bash in the Minneapolis Armory. Minneapolis Armory and U.S. Bank Stadium, nfl.com

Justin Timberlake

Feb. 4

JT makes his Super Bowl return—14 years after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction”—with a half-time performance at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will also mark his first live appearance following the release of his new album, Man of the Woods, out Feb. 2. Unless you’re lucky enough to see it in person, tune in to NBC for live coverage. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., nfl.com

Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Feb. 4

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, the Super Bowl LII party won’t stop when the game ends. The late-night host will broadcast The Tonight Show live from the Orpheum Theatre. Tonight Show house band The Roots will be there, and scheduled guests include Fallon's close pal Justin Timberlake, along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and the cast of NBC hit series This is Us. Tickets sold out immediately, but Fallon is using the fundraising site, Omaze, to auction off a VIP Tonight Show experience that includes Super Bowl tickets, a hotel stay, and a chance to swap pants with the host himself. Why? Ask Jimmy. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., omaze.com

The Kitten Bowl

Jan 26

For the first time ever, feline football takes the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday. The Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl replaces Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl as this year’s animal entertainment, with taping set to take place on Jan. 26 ahead of a TV broadcast on Feb. 4. Fans can watch live at the former department store space now called the Dayton’s Project on Nicollet Mall, or watch the TV broadcast on game day. 700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., hallmarkchannel.com

Parties

Esera Tuaolo’s Super Bowl Inclusion Party

Jan. 31

Former Viking and The Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo partners with Hate is Wrong to bring the NFL and LGBTQ communities closer together. Featuring performances by The Voice season 13 singers, the Super Bowl Inclusion Party raises money and awareness for diversity and anti-bullying initiatives. The Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., mnsuperbowl.com

Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award

Feb. 1

Tony Dungy becomes the 13th recipient of the Pat Summerall Award. Join host and fellow award-winner Rich Eisen at Hyatt Regency Downtown Minneapolis for a cocktail reception, dinner and presentation program, and live silent auction that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Hyatt Regency Downtown Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, legendsforcharity.com

Feherty Live!

Feb. 1

David Feherty brings his live interview and variety show to Minneapolis for a special Super Bowl-themed program. Feherty and a host of celebrity guests will discuss life, golf, and football in front of a live audience, with millions of viewers tuning in on the Golf Channel and golfchannel.com. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., mnsuperbowl.com

Lumber Exchange Pre-Game Parties

Feb. 1 - 4

The LX brings a host of stars to its three venues—the Pourhouse, the Lumber Exchange Event Center, and Exchange—for three consecutive nights of pre-game partying. The lineup features Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Shaq, Jamie Foxx, Kaskade, Ludacris, Afrojack, Nick Cannon, and more. Lumber Exchange Building, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., biggamempls.com

Kevin Hart

Feb. 2

Add some comedy to an already stacked weekend when Kevin Hart takes the Target Center stage as part of his Irresponsible Tour. Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Mpls., targetcenter.com

Off the Field Players’ Wives Association Fashion Show

Feb. 2

For the 17th year running, members of the Off the Field Players' Wives Association will hit the runway in the latest fashions from Galleria to support local and national charities. Expect celebrity spouse appearances. Tickets start at $150. Galleria Edina, France Ave. S. & 69th St., Edina, offthefieldpwa.org

Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party

Feb. 2

The wildly popular hip-hop trio Migos take the stage at International Market for Rolling Stone’s annual VIP Super Bowl Party. 275 Market St., fanhospitality.com

Super Bowl Breakfast

Feb. 3

The Super Bowl Breakfast, started in 1988, features the presentation of the annual Athletes in Action Bart Starr award, given to the NFL player recognized by his peers for demonstrating outstanding character and leadership. Join presenter Tony Dungy and other esteemed NFL guests honor this year’s winner at the Minneapolis Hilton. Minneapolis Hilton, 1001 Marquette Ave. S., superbowlbreakfast.com

Taste of the NFL

Feb. 3

Help celebrity ambassadors Jeff Bridges, Alyssa Milano, and Bobby Flay "party with a purpose" at the 2018 Taste of the NFL. Celebrity chefs from around the country—including Minnesota’s own Andrew Zimmern—team up with current and former NFL stars for an evening of food and fundraising. Proceeds from the event are donated to food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellog Blvd. W., St. Paul, tastefofthenfl.com

SuperValu Founders Breakfast

Feb. 3

Before Taste of the NFL kicks off, join chefs, players, and founders of the inaugural 1992 Taste of the NFL to celebrate more than two decades of charity at the SuperValu Founders Breakfast. Taste of the NFL began at Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis—learn more about the charity’s history and mission with host Dave Mona and special guests. Tickets are $75, the same price they were in 1992. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellog Blvd. W., St. Paul, mnsuperbowl.com

NFL Honors

Feb. 3

The NFL will present the 2018 league MVP, coach of the year, rookies of the year, and more at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium. Bonus: Vikings legend Randy Moss will be in the building as a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. See it live, or check out the broadcast on NBC. Cyrus Memorial Northrop Auditorium, 84 S.E. Church St., Mpls., nfl.com

NFL & All Pro Dad Family Football Clinic

Feb. 3

Enjoy breakfast and participate in family-oriented football activities at the second annual Family Football Clinic, presented by NFL Player Engagement and All Pro Dad. Admission is free with an online RSVP. Champions Hall Sport & Event Center, Edina, mnsuperbowl.com

NFL Alumni Artisan Home Tour

Feb. 3

The Builders Association of the Twin Cities and NFL Alumni are partnering so you can live like an NFL superstar (for a day). The NFL Alumni Artisan Home Tour features a chauffeured visit to the most luxurious homes in Minneapolis’ western suburbs, plus lunch at the Lafayette Club with former stars Darrel Thompson and Kurt Knoff. Proceeds benefit the BATC Foundation and NFL Alumni. mnsuperbowl.com

Polaris UpsideDowntown

Feb. 3

Satisfy your thrill-seeking appetite at Polaris UpsideDowntown, a 12-hour snowmobile stunt extravaganza that features giveaways, meet and greets, and plenty of adrenaline. The event climaxes with Minnesota native Levi Lavalle’s signature snowmobile leap over Nicollet Mall. Nicollet Mall, Mpls., mnsuperbowl.com

Team USA Winterfest Tour

Feb. 3

The United States Olympic crew is swinging through town to catch some of the Super Bowl fun. Along with several interactive Olympic activities, fans can meet and take pictures with Olympic athletes Jeremy Bloom, Meryl Davis, Vonetta Flowers, and Charlie White. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul, visitsaintpaul.com

Other happenings around town:

