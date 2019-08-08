Going to Work With Alex West Steinman

× Expand Photograph by Rebecca Slater Alex West Steinman: “I want to write big checks for female founders. And I don’t mean $10,000 checks. I mean, like, $1 million checks.”

Before our interview, Alex West Steinman brings me to the gym. And not for any light workout, either. No, the cofounder of The Coven, a coworking space for women and nonbinary folks, apparently wants to test my mettle with a yoga/strength/conditioning class at Alchemy 365, an impossibly hip gym.

It’s a class that presupposes a mastery of yoga flow and an ability to do things like pull-ups, burpees, and shoulder presses in unrelenting succession.

She’s on a first-name basis with everyone at the gym’s Northeast locale: When Steinman starts stretching, she’s wearing an Alchemy sweatshirt over an Alchemy yoga shirt.

For me, the class is a 40-plus-minute blur of sweat, downward-facing dogs, and sheer survival. But for the 30-year-old I’m here to interview, it’s a totally chill respite. She probably could—and would—do it again.

Eventually, we’ll walk over to Cafe Alma for lunch. There, we’ll talk about how the mother of two went from theater major, to ad agency comms person, to female-empowerment figurehead and sworn challenger of the patriarchy. We’ll talk about running for office: not an if proposition, it seems, but a when.

But first, to the showers. As I stand in my little dressing room trying to shower the feeling back into my arms, the nebulous electronica that was playing during class stops, and a new song begins. I turn off the spigot and hear the first verses of Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls).”

× Expand Photograph by Rebecca Slater Alex West Steinman at The Coven in North Loop Alex West Steinman hogs a whole conference table at The Coven, North Loop. (Hey, she owns the place!) A St. Paul outpost just opened.

We just did a crazy workout—even after showering, I’m sweating. And now we’re eating at a trendy café. And it’s the middle of a Wednesday. Is this your normal life?

Noooooo. I go to the gym to clear my brain. But the midday workout’s a little weird for me.

Your other suggestions for where we could meet today were “coffee at The Bachelor Farmer Cafe and a walk by the river” and “my kids’ t-ball game in Plymouth.”

When we were first starting The Coven, it was like, “I’ve gotta sit in front of my computer for eight hours a day.” And there are days where that is what it is like. But having the mental clarity to step away, to go have a meeting down by the river, that’s what I chose. Sometimes I have lunch at cool places, but sometimes I bring leftovers—lots of the time I bring leftovers.

Bringing leftovers isn’t super millennial.

I’m 30 years old. I’m married with two children. I own a house in the suburbs. I’m like the least millennial millennial.

And, you had a mom blog.

I did! And my husband and I met in high school. Went to prom. Dated all through college.

Are you sure you’re not a boomer?

I’m a 30-year-old baby boomer!

In less than a decade you’ve been an ad agency comms person, a politico, a crowdfunding coach, a cofounder/owner of a revolutionary community and coworking space, and a Bush Fellow. How?

Growing up, I wanted to be a mermaid, and my mom said, “You need another plan.” So I went to college for theater. During a session with my advisor, I was like, “I’m going to be a theater producer.” And she was like, “Mmmkay. Why don’t you come back and talk to me about that in a semester.” And then I took my first theater class and was like, “This isn’t going to work; let’s try journalism.”

That’s quite a 180.

I think what I liked about theater was the production of it. The event of the thing. And PR was very aligned with that.

And you worked at two big agencies right away—Carmichael Lynch Spong (now Carmichael Lynch Relate), then Fallon.

Yeah. At Spong, my boss went on maternity leave and never came back. And that was my first experience of seeing women just leave. There’s this maternity leave thing that happens in almost every industry wherein you use your PTO days when you give birth. With my son, I had almost all my PTO days for the year because he was born in October. But with my daughter, I only had like two or three days of vacation because she was born in July. Am I really getting punished for having sex in the wrong month? It’s really fucked up.

Photograph by Sarah Karnas Alex West Steinman with Zoe and Cooper Steinman at home with young entrepreneurs Zoe and Cooper.

So you got involved with MPLS MadWomen.

A woman in my office started it, and I was on the board. It was a space to come talk about issues that women and people of color go through in the office. When I had my two children, it just amplified wanting to change systems and change the way we think about women and working. How, industry-agnostic, women leave or don’t get paid enough. That nonbinary people are not being seen at all. That people of color are not advancing beyond director level.

So where does politics come in?

When I was communications director at Fallon, I met Jillia Pessenda. I had worked on a logo project for Ilhan Omar, and Ilhan’s publicist, Jean, said, “I have this city council candidate. Have you ever considered politics?” I was like, “Not at all, but I’ll meet her.” I had two glasses of wine, and I said yes to the communications director position.

That’s a rapid rise in progressive politics for a boomer from the burbs.

Yeah! The local political world is so small, and they’re always looking for new people. And there aren’t a lot of comms people.

Which is how you ended up as the comms director for Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges’s reelection campaign at the same time.

Yeah, and then we lost both campaigns! So, after November 7, 2017, I was done. But by then, I had to dive right into The Coven, and then we were open by March 2018.

And along the way you’d been honing your personal mission, right?

I have oriented myself around this idea of economically empowering women: helping them get more money, helping them get more access, helping them advance.

Part of that seems to be you getting involved in cause-based organizations like Women Winning.

Yeah. Women Winning helps elect pro-choice women. I went to the luncheon last year with my Coven co-owner, Erinn Farrell. They bring all the candidates from the year before onto the stage. And it’s like, Wow, this is what government could look like. It’s literally women of all backgrounds, and it’s just incredible and really emotional.

When do you become the candidate?

Maybe someday. I’m in the middle of starting a business, and I’ve got two little kids I love to see. I look at folks like Ilhan, who has kids, and I’m in awe of that work and sacrifice she goes through every day.

A year and a half ago, being in Congress wasn’t on Ilhan’s radar.

Erin Murphy always says that women have to be asked seven times before they’ll run.

Will you run? Will you run? Will you run? Will you run? Will you run? Will you run? Will you run?

It’s definitely something I think about a lot. Every time I send my business partners a note that’s like, “Guess what?” they’re always like, “No, you cannot run for office today.”

What made you try for a Bush Fellowship?

August 2018 was my one-year anniversary of leaving Fallon. That’s when the Bush Fellowship applications come out. In that year, I had quit my job, I had joined two campaigns, I had lost two campaigns, I had raised $350,000, I had opened a business.

So, you applied.

My application readers kept pushing me to think deeper. Not just, “What have I done?” But, “What does my impact look like, and what would the Bush Fellowship help me do that I couldn’t otherwise?” And that helped me determine that my mission is economically empowering women. Someday, I want to write big checks for female founders. And I don’t mean $10,000 checks. I mean, like, $1 million checks.

Photograph by Amanda Marie Studio Alex West Steinman during FeMNist Day 2019 Taking selfies with Wintana Melekin and Irene Fernando during FeMNist Day 2019.

Whoa. How will the fellowship help get you there?

I want to explore what fem-forward economies look like. Have there been cultures where women are the currency leaders? Who was the matriarch in my own lineage? Half of my family comes from West Africa, and half comes from Germany and Denmark and Ireland. So, I want to go to Ghana, where part of my DNA is from, and I want go to Virginia, which is where we landed when we came over.

Sounds simple enough.

And then I want to research what’s working in other parts of the world in terms of impact investing. There are some great organizations doing some great things, but I’m curious what else is working beyond just, “I give you a piece of my company, and you give me money.”

Seems like there has to be a purer transaction.

Especially when women and people of color don’t get approved for loans at the bank. I mean, they get less than 2 percent of venture-capital funding. So, what other ways are there for them to scale a business?

The world is nasty right now. Can making the world fem-forward swing that broader pendulum?

We know what the trickle effect is of women getting more access to capital. We know that they put their money back into the community, into education, and into themselves. And so, if money is going to be the thing that we are all going to continue to operate by—and maybe that’s the problem—then we need to get more of it into the hands of the people who are going to take care of it and support their communities.

Giving economic resources to people who will be better stewards of it.

Deciding who gets elected. Deciding what policies are in place. Deciding what happens with your body. That’s power. Because, you know, the majority of things men are making decisions about are negatively impacting those who are not in power.

Ugh. I hate us.

I’m married to a man. I love men. But, yeah, you’ve done a lot of damage. I just feel like it’s time to see what giving women the keys can do.

That process has begun, and the patriarchy is losing its mind because of it.

This is its last, dying breath. Power, when it feels threatened, gets ugly. And that’s what’s happening. But we’ve got more work to do. It’s like the question, “When do you think you’ll run for office?” And it’s like, “Well, not today, but ask me again tomorrow.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.