Alan Page: From the Football Field to the Courthouse

Portrait by Ackerman + Gruber Alan Page Justice Page Middle Schoolers pose with an anonymous visitor during art class.

When a player enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a sculptor creates two busts. The first, cast in bronze, goes on display in the actual Hall, in Canton, Ohio. The second, cast in plaster and painted bronze, goes on display somewhere of the honoree’s choosing—a place worthy of the achievement it represents. A distinguished spot in his home, maybe. In the trophy room of the team he played for, possibly.

The plaster bust of Justice Alan Page, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1988, bides its time in a modest glass display case just inside the secondary entrance of a WPA-era middle school in southwest Minneapolis. Other assorted ephemera from Page’s life on and off the field—including a photo of him playing the tuba as a kid—keep it company. Across the hall, a similar case presents #88’s second career as a lawyer and then Minnesota Supreme Court justice.

On this day, walking between the two cases, is the Justice himself.

“What better place for it?” the still-imposing figure says of the statue and the school hallway. And though he’s smiling, he’s not kidding.

It’s a Wednesday morning in late October, and the 74-year-old is on his way to visit Mr. Z.’s special education class. Since the middle school officially changed its name in the spring of 2018, from Alexander Ramsey to Justice Page—an honor His Honor appreciates but never requested—he has become something of a regular here. He comes every Friday morning to greet students when they arrive, and he stops by whenever else he can to chat up the staff and hang around. He even has his own parking spot, just down from the principal’s. Today, someone else has parked in it.

That doesn’t bother Justice Alan Page. Not much does, really. For example, when he finally makes it back to Mr. Z.’s room, a boy named Maurice asks the legendary Viking to sign his Green Bay Packers jersey.

“I didn’t mean to wear this,” Maurice blurts to the Presidential Medal of Freedom winner.

Page smiles warmly and, with a merry flick of his Sharpie, signs it anyway.

I heard you wake up 5:14 am.

5:19 am.

5:19 am?

That’s when the alarm goes off. It was meant to be 5:20 am, but the alarm clock was ahead by a minute. When, after years, I finally corrected the time on the alarm clock, I reset the alarm to go off at the actual time we had been waking up.

How long has it been?

Forty years.

Ever hit snooze?

No.

And then you exercise?

Yep. Playtime.

You arrived in the Twin Cities in 1967. A few years later you met your wife. Besides Diane, and eventually your four kids, why has Minnesota been such a good fit?

It’s been a good place, both in terms of my public life and my private life. And the people here have been good to me and for me.

Good for you?

They have accepted me as me, and not as somebody else. And that’s important. Diane became a part of my life and sort of nurtured all of that. And she inspired me to be more.

More. There was a point in your life where you were training for marathons, attending law school at the U of M, and still playing in the NFL full time

People have the ability to do more than one thing at one time. The question is, do they want to? This is not a dress rehearsal. You don’t get a second chance.

Photo by AP Photo/Vernon Biever Alan Page with the Vikings Alan Page practiced his judicial-robe-wearing skills as early as 1967, his rookie season with the Vikings.

Doing more kind of cost you your job with the Vikings. Bud Grant put you on waivers partly because you had lost lots of weight from running, right?

You’ll have to ask them about that. You know, Diane and I could only live our lives, so that’s what we did.

Is it true that the same week the Vikes let you go, you also flunked the bar exam?

It all happened within 10 days. That’s traumatic in the sense that it’s hurtful. But it didn’t slow Diane down, and it didn’t slow me down. It was, “What’s next? OK, we’re on it.”

And that was a rival team for three seasons.

We went to Chicago, and it couldn’t have been better.

After your stint with the Bears, you retired from football and moved back.

In 1982 I began practicing law full time.

And that continued until 2015, when you reached mandatory retirement age—70—in the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Yes. Exactly.

But you’ve kept your certifications and accreditations current, meaning you could practice law today if you wanted.

If I wanted. Truth be told, I got spoiled. For me the highest form of practicing law was serving on the Minnesota Supreme Court. For me anything after that just doesn’t—

I can think of one higher Supreme Court.

I’m well past my sell-by date for that.

Photo by Renee Jones Schneider/Minneapolis Star Tribune/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News Alan Page and his late wife, Diane Page and his late wife, Diane: a constant co-conspirator for doing good in the world.

Speaking of—when you were 8 years old, Brown v. Board of Education happened.

You grow up as a black kid in the 1950s and understand that simply because of the color of your skin, you are considered less than. So, to have a court say that the color of your skin doesn’t matter, and is not a bar to education, and ultimately in all other contexts? I understood that. That mattered. And I watched Perry Mason and heard stories about lawyers in big fancy cars, and that sounded attractive. You overlay Brown on that, and you get a sense of the power within the law. And there’s something in me that just feels strongly about fairness—wanting to be treated fairly, but also understanding that if you want to be treated fairly, then everybody’s got to be treated fairly.

There was a Vikings/Lions game that I think speaks to your quest for fairness. You were called for offsides on two consecutive plays. After protesting both times, you single-handedly stopped two running plays for losses, sacked the quarterback on another play, then blocked the punt. And the film later revealed that you weren’t offsides on either play.

What I remember is, I blocked the punt, but I didn’t recover it in the endzone.

Ha! All that, and you’re dwelling on the only thing that could have made it even better.

Well, better could’ve helped the cause for which I was working.

In Canton, your dad ran a saloon with a gambling operation. I’ve read that you wonder what he might have done had he been able to apply his knack for numbers to something else. That idea seems central to the Page Education Foundation—capturing kids before the spark goes out.

All of us have, within us, that sort of power. The question is, how do we bring it out? Somehow, it got brought out of me. But there are a lot of people who, for whatever reason, that spark never gets ignited or they get it beaten out of them. Who knows what it is. It seems to me that learning how to think critically, learning how to process information, is critical to our survival. Both as individuals and collectively. And at the heart of that is education.

When we all do better, we all do better.

When you have children and grandchildren, you want the world that they live in to be better than the one you lived in. Some folks can bend the arc more than others, but everybody can bend it. And it’s not guaranteed that it’s always going to be bent in the right direction. So, the more people you get on that right side of the equation, the better off we all are.

Justice Page Middle School entered your life at a divine moment: right before Diane passed away in 2018 due to complications from cancer.

This school came at time when I kind of needed a place. And I will say, she fell in love with this place, and the place fell in love with her. The day that the school board voted on names, we showed up that morning. Diane scoped out the school, and she saw the entryway trophy cases, and they were empty and sort of downtrodden. And her immediate response was, “We can do something with that.” Her connection with the kids and with the teachers and with the administrators here was palpable.

It really ties things up. I think about your Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1988, in your hometown of Canton. It wasn’t a coach or fellow player who delivered your intro: It was a high school principal from north Minneapolis.

Willarene Beasley.

Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Alan Page Hall of Fame Bust Alan Page keeps his Hall of Fame bust not at home, but in a public middle school on 49th and Nicollet.

What a choice.

One of our friends always says, “Never miss an opportunity to make a point.” And for me, as much of an honor as it was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, there had to be something more. So, the question Diane and I asked was, “What can we do to make this more meaningful, and how can we use it to do good?” And it made perfect sense to talk about the problems in education. And how better to do that than to start with a school principal?

And it wasn’t just any school principal either.

An African American woman—not something they had ever seen at the Hall. It was an important thing to do.

“Never miss an opportunity to make a point” rings especially true for your decision in 2018 to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from—well, probably not the president you’d prefer had offered it to you.

Who knows what their motivations were. I can’t control that and, quite frankly, it doesn’t matter. The conclusion I came to was that, at some level, it’s a recognition of the things that Diane and I tried to do. And the recognition that was done on the shoulders of others.

For me, it goes back to my ancestors, who came over here in the belly of a slave ship. Or that during the Civil Rights era, Goodman, Chaney, and Schwerner died to give me the opportunity to try to do the things that I’ve done. And so it was important to be able to take the opportunity to say that. To give them life. To not get caught up in the heat of the moment. To focus on the task at hand, and the task at hand was to shine a light on all of those whose shoulders I had the opportunity to stand on.

I think it was transcendent.

It would have been easy to get caught up in the craziness. But once you stop and think about it, you say, “Well, what’s important here?”

There was more power in showing up than in boycotting it.

Yes. And once I understood that, it was a matter of using that power. Then, on the other side of it, being able to show up the next Monday morning at an assembly of all the kids here and share that medal with them? Whatever I was thinking beforehand, it got real simple then. Because how many kids are going to be able to show up at school one day and have a Medal of Freedom winner be present, but also have that person’s name on their school? To see that medal, touch that medal.

Amazing.

Make whatever decision you make, but make it with whatever evidence you have, whatever the facts are. Serendipity is a part of all of it. But it’s a function of how you respond to the serendipity. That has to be intentional.

It seems like you’ve met most moments of serendipity in your life with similarly intentional responses.

At some level it’s all serendipity, and at another, none of it is. I mean, talk about serendipity: I met Diane back in 1971. I’d bought this vending machine franchise called Tom’s Snacks, which was a subsidiary of General Mills. Don’t ask me why I bought it, but I did. And one day it took me to General Mills for a meeting. At the time I was carrying a really big, God-awful carpetbag.

Probably seemed cool at the time.

We all thought it was cool in the 1970s, but you had to be there! It was where I carried all my stuff, including my car keys. So, the meeting ends, I walk out to my car, and I realize that I don’t have my keys. I go back, tell the receptionist that I left my bag, and she tells me someone will bring it. I have a seat, and Diane and her boss walk in. I can hear him saying, “That’s Alan Page; would you like to meet him?”

He walks up, shakes my hand, introduces himself, and then she says, “I volunteer at the Boys Club on Blaisdell—would you ever be willing to come and see the kids?” Mind you, she’s 26 or 27, drop-dead gorgeous, white, and she’s volunteering in Minneapolis with a group of black kids.

I went to see the kids, one thing led to the next, and 50 years later, or 48 years later—you talk about serendipity?

Man, that’s amazing.

But, again, if I don’t forget the bag?

The big, ugly bag that’s almost impossible to forget.

Almost impossible. If I don’t forget it, I’m not there when she comes in, and who knows where life goes?

That moment is everything.

Poof. Just like that.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.